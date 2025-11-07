Madrigal Choir unveils 2025 Christmas tour across seven cities in Romania

The National Chamber Choir “Madrigal - Marin Constantin” announced it will embark on its 2025 “Madrigal de Crăciun” tour between December 3 and 21, bringing eight holiday concerts to seven cities across Romania. Tickets are available online.

Under the baton of conductor Anna Ungureanu, the ensemble will perform in Cluj-Napoca, Târgu Mureș, Sibiu, Iași, Botoșani, Bucharest, and Craiova, joined as every year by children’s choirs from the Cantus Mundi National Program in each host city.

“Once again, we have the great joy of bringing the message of Christmas to audiences across all regions of the country. The Madrigal Choir’s newest Christmas productions - Crăciunul florilor with Romanian carols, the international Christmas Mood, and the extensive 2 în 1 performance combining both concerts - will reach major venues nationwide, because we know how strong the Romanians’ desire is to hear Madrigal’s holiday music,” said Emil Pantelimon, manager of the Madrigal Choir.

The tour opens on December 3 in Cluj-Napoca and continues in Târgu Mureș on December 5 and Sibiu on December 6. Concerts will follow in Iași on December 12, Botoșani on December 13, and Bucharest on December 18 and 19, before concluding on December 21 in Craiova.

Access in Botoșani is granted by free invitations distributed by the County Center for the Preservation and Promotion of Traditional Culture, while tickets for other cities can be purchased online.

The events are recommended for audiences aged seven and above. Additional information is available on the choir’s ticketing platform - here.

(Photo source: Madrigal Choir)