Holiday season in Brașov to start at the end of November with Christmas market, lights

Brașov City Hall announced that the Christmas lights will be switched on November 30, marking the official opening of the 2025 Christmas Market. The event is planned to take place across three main areas, namely Sfatului and Sfântul Ioan squares, plus the area of the Transilvania University Rectorate.

The market will run from November 30, 2025, to January 11, 2026, featuring more than 50 vendor stalls offering local crafts, food, and handmade products, according to a statement from City Hall.

Vendors, craftsmen, and producers can submit their applications until October 31. Priority will be given to artisans and producers from Brașov city and county, who will occupy over 70% of available spaces. Craftspeople using traditional manual techniques will receive additional selection points.

“Even with financial restrictions in place, we will not give up what made Brașov famous nationwide. We’ll make sure the city shines as one of the most beautifully decorated in Romania this holiday season,” said deputy mayor Dan Ghiță.

He added that the festive lighting ceremony will include the illumination of the central Christmas tree in Sfatului Square.

The municipality is also planning several public events throughout December, including a folklore show on Romania’s National Day, December 1, and special performances for Saint Nicholas on December 5 or 6, and for Christmas on December 22 or 23. A New Year’s Eve concert in Sfatului Square is set to close the celebrations on December 31.

Craiova, in southern Romania, also began its preparations for the holiday season, planning to open its Christmas fair next month. Bucharest’s Christmas market will also open at the end of November.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Emicristea/Dreamstime.com)