lululemon enters Romanian market with first Bucharest store this summer

Canadian activewear brand lululemon announced it will open its first store in Romania in June, at Băneasa Shopping City in northern Bucharest. This marks the company’s official entry into the local market through a franchise partnership with Arion Retail Group.

The new store, covering approximately 600 square meters, will be located in one of Bucharest’s largest shopping centers and will offer lululemon’s technical apparel and accessories collections for both women and men.

The company said the Bucharest opening is part of its broader international expansion strategy across Europe. In 2026, lululemon also plans to enter additional European markets through its partnership with Arion Retail Group, including Poland, Hungary, Greece, and Austria.

Romanian customers will also gain access later this year to the company’s full online assortment through lululemon’s European e-commerce platform.

Located in northern Bucharest, Băneasa Shopping City is one of Romania’s leading retail destinations. The lululemon store will introduce the brand’s performance-focused apparel designed for activities such as yoga, running, training, tennis, golf, and everyday movement.

The company said additional details regarding the official opening and related events will be announced in the coming weeks.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com