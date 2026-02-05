A Love Journey, Belle Epoque style

News from Companies

In the heart of Bucharest, where history weaves its course between boulevards and whispered secrets, a timeless invitation awaits. The Love Journey experience at InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest is staged in an elegant setting echoing Belle Epoque finesse, an interlude of shared moments shaped by elegance, thoughtful detail and refined taste.

First Chapter: The Love Retreat



Soft lighting and thoughtful accents create a space that is both intimate and grand. The Romantic Room Package envelops you in a quietly luxurious embrace: a room set for true connection, accented with red roses and a heart-shaped sweet gesture — a gentle love note waiting just for the two of you.



Awaken to the promise of a slow morning with unhurried breakfast in the elegant setting of JORJ Restaurant, where lights and flavour converge in perfect harmony.



Whether you choose the Classic Room or a King Balcony Room overlooking the city’s graceful rhythm, each space is a refined backdrop for your personal love story — an elegant setting where old-world charm meets contemporary comfort.



Chapter Two: Spa Rituals of Love and Devotion



For lovers who wish to celebrate connection on a deeper level, the spa offers curated experiences that are both intimate and restorative. The Rituals of Love and Devotion invite you to step into calm together - to share a Candlelight Connection or surrender to the rhythm of Deep Love, a 75-minute ritual that blends deep tissue massage with gentle moments of rest and renewal.



Chapter Three: An Afternoon of Refinement at Café Athénée



There are moments in life that deserve to be unhurried. The Afternoon Tea Ritual at Café Athénée is one such experience — a slow, elegant progression of tastes that transitions from savoury delights to delicate sweets, each paired with an exceptional selection of Ronnefeldt teas. From truffled brioche with foie gras to lobster choux éclairs, from citrus cheesecake to pistachio kataif tart and the classic vanilla scones with red currant jam, each bite is a note in a symphony of culinary artistry. Accompanied by the gentle sounds of porcelain and tea, this is a ritual tailored for those who appreciate life’s finer rhythms.



Chapter Four: A Date Night to Remember at JORJ



On Valentine’s evening, the refined ambiance of JORJ Restaurant turns into the perfect stage for an unforgettable date night.



The meticulously curated five-course menu is a journey through textures, each course crafted to ignite the senses and celebrate the art of shared taste. Live swing-jazz by the Red Swing duo infuses the night with sparkle and charm. This promises to be more than dinner - it is a moment in time that lingers in memory, long after the last note fades.



A Belle Époque Whisper in Modern Romance



The Love Journey experience at Athénée Palace is a whisper of Belle Époque vibes in our modern era, an invitation to slow down, to taste deeply, and to share moments that are as meaningful as they are beautiful. In every rose, in every dish, in every quiet moment shared over tea or time spent in restorative calm, you are invited to write your own chapter of love - with elegance, reverence and timeless sophistication.



Embrace this journey — for love, like a rose in bloom, is at its most radiant when gently tended and tenderly celebrated.



*This is a press release.