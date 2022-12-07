Romanian steel mill Liberty Galati (formerly Sidex), part of the global group Liberty, announced plans to carry out a maintenance and repair program worth RON 18.3 mln at its Furnace 5, "given that the demand for steel at the European level is affected by macroeconomic challenges."

The employees will keep their working places during the program.

"The program will allow Liberty Galati to improve its production process without affecting product deliveries to customers," company representatives said.

"The rolling mills will operate at full capacity, with the company continuing to offer its customers its products and services as normal. The pricing strategy will be constantly reviewed to ensure that sales maintain an effective contribution," the representatives of the steel company stated, quoted by Adevarul.

The maintenance and improvement works at the furnace will reportedly include the replacement of wear plates and two of the reducers on the loader, unblocking the exhaust and gas cleaning areas, as well as cleaning the furnace tank and upper platforms.

Liberty Galați is the largest integrated steel producer in Romania, with a workforce of approximately 7,000 people and a production capacity of approximately 3 million tonnes of steel per year, for customers in the construction, naval, oil and gas industries, as well as for renewable energy projects.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

