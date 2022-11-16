Italian steel group Beltrame joins Romania's small modular reactors' RoPower project

Italian group Beltrame, which acquired this year the core production assets of Combinat de Oțeluri Speciale (COS) Târgoviște, signed, through its local subsidiary Donalam, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with RoPower, the company established by Nuclearelectrica to develop small modular reactors (SMR) together with the American group NuScale.

The objective of the MoU is "to explore cooperation and investment opportunities in support of the development of the first SMR project in Romania, which could have a great impact in the realization of green steel production in Romania," according to the press statement.

"Our plan to build, in the near future, the photovoltaic park in Târgoviște, as well as the partnership with RoPower, are two of the solutions to ensure our access to sustainable energy and at affordable prices in the long term", said Carlo Beltrame, CEO Romania&France and Business Development Manager, AFV Beltrame Group.

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica.ro)