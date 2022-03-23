Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/23/2022 - 08:17
Business

Liberty Steel Galati official argues decarbonization "went a bit too far"

23 March 2022
The "decarbonization experiment went a little too far," Antoine Kohler, Simec Power Solutions GFG, Liberty Galati was quoted as saying by Ziarul Financiar daily, in the context of the European Union member states arguing for slowing down the pace imposed by the Green Deal particularly as the war in Ukraine adds extra tensions.

"Yes, it is necessary to move away from the fossil fuel zone, but if we look at the energy system, the stability of the energy system, removing coal from the equation becomes a problem. We need to have intermediate solutions, maybe even coal during the transition period, because we need to balance all this wind or solar that will come into operation," Antoine Kohler explained.

GFG is working to achieve climate neutrality by 2030, and it is making significant investments globally to achieve this goal. This means transforming and restructuring the business to use hydrogen, green energy and use gas as a transition to full use of hydrogen.

"We have an investment plan of EUR 1 bln for Romania [for Liberty Galati], we will initially build green energy units, about 200 MW solar and about 30 MW wind," Kohler said at the ZF Power Summit 2022 held during February 22-24 - just before Russian invasion in Ukraine.

(Photo source: Liberty Galati)

1

