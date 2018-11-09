7.5 °C
Bucharest
Nov 09, 11:39

New law makes it cheaper for Romanian employers to hire foreign workers

by Irina Marica
Employers in Romania hiring foreign workers will no longer be obliged to pay them a wage at least equal to the average gross salary, according to a law adopted by the Parliament, local Startupcafe.ro reported.

This means that the companies can pay foreign workers the minimum gross wage, which is currently RON 1,900 (EUR 408) and will increase to RON 2,080 (EUR 446) on December 1.

The Labor Ministry will also introduce a minimum wage differentiated depending on studies or seniority on January 1, 2019. This means that the minimum gross wage for people with higher education and for those with a seniority of at least 15 years will be of RON 2,350 (EUR 504).

At present, in Romania, the lowest net wages are paid in hotels and restaurants. These salaries stay at around RON 1,400 (EUR 300) per month, on average.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Pixabay.com)

