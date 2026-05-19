Cinema

Radu Jude’s latest film to have Romanian premiere at Transilvania IFF

19 May 2026

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Radu Jude’s Journal d’une femme de chambre/ The Diary of a Chambermaid, which premiered in this year’s Quinzaine des Cinéastes/Directors’ Fortnight, will have its Romanian premiere at Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF).

The film, written and directed by Jude, is a production by French SBS, co-produced by Romanian Avanpost.

Loosely inspired by Octave Mirbeau’s novel of the same name, the film brings “a contemporary reinterpretation of the story through a perspective that brings into dialogue Romania and France, East and West, migration, domestic labor, social inequalities, and power relations in today’s Europe.”

The cast includes Ana Dumitrașcu, Vincent Macaigne, Mélanie Thierry, Amélie Prévot, Louve Proust, Louen Bouteiller, Ilinca Manolache, Sofia Ioana Dragoman, and Liliana Ghiță. Cinematography is by Marius Panduru and editing is by Cătălin Cristuțiu.

This year, the Romanian company Avanpost has been involved as a producer, co-producer, and post-production partner in four titles presented in Cannes. Besides Journal d’une femme de chambre, it co-produced and was involved in post-production for Paul Negoescu’s Atlas of the Universe, selected for Cannes Écrans Juniors; was a post-production partner for Konstantina Kotzamani’s Titanic Ocean, selected in the Un Certain Regard section; and was a post-production partner for Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord, selected in the Cannes festival main competition.

Journal d’une femme de chambre is set for release in local cinemas this fall, distributed by Independența Film.

(Photo: Vincent Macaigne, Ana Dumitrașcu, and Radu Jude by Cristian Radu Nema/ Avanpost)

simona@romania-insider.com

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Cinema

Radu Jude’s latest film to have Romanian premiere at Transilvania IFF

19 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Radu Jude’s Journal d’une femme de chambre/ The Diary of a Chambermaid, which premiered in this year’s Quinzaine des Cinéastes/Directors’ Fortnight, will have its Romanian premiere at Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF).

The film, written and directed by Jude, is a production by French SBS, co-produced by Romanian Avanpost.

Loosely inspired by Octave Mirbeau’s novel of the same name, the film brings “a contemporary reinterpretation of the story through a perspective that brings into dialogue Romania and France, East and West, migration, domestic labor, social inequalities, and power relations in today’s Europe.”

The cast includes Ana Dumitrașcu, Vincent Macaigne, Mélanie Thierry, Amélie Prévot, Louve Proust, Louen Bouteiller, Ilinca Manolache, Sofia Ioana Dragoman, and Liliana Ghiță. Cinematography is by Marius Panduru and editing is by Cătălin Cristuțiu.

This year, the Romanian company Avanpost has been involved as a producer, co-producer, and post-production partner in four titles presented in Cannes. Besides Journal d’une femme de chambre, it co-produced and was involved in post-production for Paul Negoescu’s Atlas of the Universe, selected for Cannes Écrans Juniors; was a post-production partner for Konstantina Kotzamani’s Titanic Ocean, selected in the Un Certain Regard section; and was a post-production partner for Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord, selected in the Cannes festival main competition.

Journal d’une femme de chambre is set for release in local cinemas this fall, distributed by Independența Film.

(Photo: Vincent Macaigne, Ana Dumitrașcu, and Radu Jude by Cristian Radu Nema/ Avanpost)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
Cinema
Read next
Normal

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