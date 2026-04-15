Romanian cinema: Paul Negoescu’s Atlas of the Universe selected for Cannes Écrans Juniors

Atlas of the Universe, directed by Paul Negoescu, has been selected for this year’s Cannes Écrans Juniors, a program of international feature films aimed at young audiences aged 13 and older, presented during the Cannes Film Festival.

The selection, curated by Pierre de Gardebosc, Gérard Camy, and Aurélie Ferrier, includes films of general interest for children and teenagers that tackle “engaging topics that can become important themes for discussion in schools, while also introducing students to the art of cinema.”

The program hands out an award judged by the young audience.

Atlas of the Universe, produced by deFilm (Romania) in co-production with Screening Emotions (Bulgaria) and Avanpost Media (Romania), was named Best Film in the international competition for teen films at the 30th edition of the Sofia International Film Festival and received the Special Mention of the International Jury in the Berlinale Generation Kplus section at the 76th edition of the Berlinale.

Written by Paul Negoescu (known for Two Lottery Tickets, Men of Deeds, Two More Lottery Tickets, The Story of a Summer Lover) and Mihai Mincan (Milk Teeth, To the North), the film centers on a ten-year-old boy who accidentally buys two right shoes as he sets off on his first adventure outside the village where he lives.

The lead role is held by Matei Donciu, an 11-year-old actor making his debut. The cast also includes Marin Grigore, Andreea Grămoșteanu, Costi Antone, Zisu Stanciu, Sofia Marinescu, Cristi Martin, Silvana Negruțiu, Andrei Mateiu, Andreea Mateiu, Kim Ciobanu, Puiu Lăscuș, Călin Petru, Johanna Mild-Keresztúri, Carol Alupoaei, Norbert Boda, Eliza Bercu, Nicolae Drăgulin, Nelu Serghei, Dani Ioniță, and Ion Rusu.

Cinematography is by Ana Drăghici, and the editing is by Mihai Codleanu. Marius Leftărache composed the music and handled the sound design, while Iulia Fulicea and Victor Fulicea were in charge of the production design and costumes.

The film was produced by Radu Stancu and Ioana Lascăr (deFilm), Poli Angelova and Nikolay Todorov (Screening Emotions), and Carmen Rizac (Avanpost Media).

(Photo: PR)

simona@romania-insider.com