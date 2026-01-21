People

JTI appoints new GM for Romania, Moldova and Bulgaria

21 January 2026

Gabriella Offeddu has been appointed General Manager of JTI Romania, Moldova, and Bulgaria, effective January 2026. She succeeds Alexander Pitchka, who will continue his career within JTI in the Western Europe region. 

Offeddu brings more than 20 years of extensive international business experience, having worked across key global markets including Milan, Paris, New York, Singapore, Hong Kong, London, and Tokyo, the company said.

She joined JTI in 2017, based in Geneva, where she held several senior roles, including leading Global Flagship Brands and the Marketing & Sales Portfolio Strategy. Since 2022, she led JTI Ireland. 

Gabriella Offeddu holds an MBA from the University of Birmingham (UK) and has completed senior leadership programs at London Business School and IMD.

“I am honored to take on the leadership of JTI’s business across Romania, Bulgaria, and Moldova, a strategically important cluster for the company,” the new GM said. “In Romania, where JTI has built a strong manufacturing and commercial presence, our recently announced plans to build a new factory clearly demonstrate our confidence in the market.”

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

