JORJ Terrace & Bar Opens at InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest

News from Companies

A 500 m² urban oasis on Calea Victoriei

One year after the grand - scale renovation and relaunch of its main dining space under the new JORJ brand, InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest marks another milestone: the opening of JORJ Terrace & Bar. Overlooking the iconic Calea Victoriei, the terrace, which was officially launched at the end of April, crowns the restaurant project with a fresh, open-air chapter, bringing refined energy, lush greenery, and Mediterranean gastronomic inspiration to one of Bucharest's most storied addresses.



Spanning 500 square metres, JORJ Terrace & Bar is an elegantly conceived urban garden thoughtfully divided into distinct areas - a classical dining area, relaxed lounge-type areas, a new close-to-the street area for socialites, a full-service bar and a carefully curated garden. Together, these zones create a multi-sensory experience designed for slow afternoons and vibrant evenings alike.



The culinary offering is led by Michael Passarelli, whose Mediterranean-inspired menu celebrates fresh, seasonal ingredients in dishes that are as visually striking as they are flavourful. Light, vibrant dishes and refreshing cocktails define the concept, making JORJ Terrace & Bar an ideal destination for everything from casual daytime lunches to stylish evening gatherings under the open sky.



With its generous footprint, discrete layout, and the impeccable service standards of InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest, JORJ Terrace & Bar is equally well-suited to host private and institutional events. Its elegant outdoor setting makes it a natural choice for diplomatic receptions, corporate cocktails, and high-profile gatherings in the heart of the capital.



JORJ Terrace & Bar is open daily. More details on the food and drinks menu can be found here



*This is a press release.