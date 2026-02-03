Irishman who allegedly stabbed countryman in Bucharest placed under preventive arrest

A 22-year-old Irishman suspected of stabbing a countryman of his in Bucharest during a spontaneous conflict has been placed under preventive arrest on Tuesday, February 3, for 30 days.

The incident, which took place in an apartment rented on a short-term hotel basis in Bucharest, involved three Irish tourists who knew each other beforehand and had come together on vacation to Romania, according to the Bucharest Police. The incident did not involve other people and was not the result of a random attack or an action directed against tourists, the police highlighted.

“Against the background of alcohol consumption and a spontaneous conflict arising from a joke, an altercation broke out between the people in the residence during which one of the men attacked another with a cutting-stabbing object,” the police stated, cited by News.ro.

After the incident, the young man who was stabbed in the abdomen went to a pharmacy in District 5, and the pharmacy's employees notified the police. A first aid team transported the victim to the hospital, and the police detained the alleged aggressor, also Irish, for 24 hours.

A criminal file was opened in coordination with a prosecutor.

“The capital of Romania remains a safe city for citizens and tourists, and such acts, although regrettable, do not reflect the level of public safety or the general climate of public order,” the source concluded.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)