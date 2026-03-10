German group IREKS acquires land near Bucharest for new HQ, warehouse

German group IREKS, an international producer of baking ingredients for bread and for confectionery baked goods, acquired a land plot of roughly 13,000 sqm in Chitila, close to Bucharest. The company plans to develop a new administrative headquarters and a logistics warehouse on the site, according to Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, which brokered the deal.

Based in Kulmbach, IREKS is a family-owned business with a strong international footprint, serving customers in more than 90 countries worldwide. The group has been present in Romania since 2007, through its local subsidiary IREKS PAN ROMANIA SRL.

The property is located in an area that has become a key hub for industrial and logistics developments in recent years.

“Proximity to major players in the baking industry - IREKS’ core market - represents an additional competitive advantage. At the same time, easy access to public transport, essential for employee mobility, along with fully developed utility infrastructure, were decisive factors in the acquisition decision,” reads the press release.

IREKS produces baking ingredients for bread and rolls as well as for confectionery baked goods - from improvers and mixes to malts and sourdoughs. Its portfolio also includes a wide range of base and speciality malts for large breweries and craft brewers.

(Photo source: Facebook/IREKS PAN ROMANIA SRL)