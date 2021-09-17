Romanian president Iohannis attends UN General Assembly in New York

President Klaus Iohannis will lead, between September 21 and September 23, Romania's delegation at the 76th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly held in New York. For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person attendance is allowed at this year's session of the UN General Assembly.

The Romanian president's participation will be "a good opportunity to highlight the country's position on the current global challenges, which require common solutions, solidarity and cooperation, based on strong democratic principles and respect for international law," the Romanian Presidential Administration said.

"President Klaus Iohannis will emphasize the importance of a rule-based international order, as well as effective and equitable multilateralism, for the benefit of all citizens of UN member states," the same press release reads.

President Iohannis will deliver a national declaration to the General Assembly on Tuesday, September 21. The following day, he will participate in the high-level event on the Transformative Action for Nature and People.

Moreover, on September 22, at the invitation of US president Joe Biden, the Romanian president will take part in a global summit focused on coordinating the international response in the context of the pandemic - Global COVID-19 Summit: Ending the Pandemic and Building Back Better Health Security to Prepare for the Next.

"President Klaus Iohannis will send a message highlighting our country's efforts to combat the pandemic, as well as supporting the construction of a resilient global health security architecture that allows for the proper management of unforeseen crises," the Presidential Administration explained.

The Romanian president's agenda also includes a series of formal events and a meeting with representatives of the American Jewish Committee (AJC).

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)