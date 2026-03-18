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Brâncuși retrospective in Berlin held under joint presidential patronage of Germany, France and Romania

18 March 2026

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A major retrospective dedicated to Constantin Brâncuși will open in Berlin under the joint patronage of the presidents of Germany, France, and Romania, marking one of the most significant exhibitions devoted to the Romanian sculptor in recent decades, ICR said. The exhibition will run from March 20 to August 9 at the Neue Nationalgalerie, with the official opening scheduled for March 19.

The large-scale exhibition brings together over 150 works, including sculptures, photographs, films, and archival documents sourced from international collections, according to the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR). 

It also features a partial reconstruction of Brâncuși’s famous Paris studio, offering visitors a rare insight into the artist’s creative universe - presented outside France for the first time.

The retrospective is curated by Klaus Biesenbach and Maike Steinkamp of the Neue Nationalgalerie, alongside Ariane Coulondre and Valérie Loth from the Centre Pompidou in Paris. 

The exhibition is organized in collaboration with the Centre Pompidou and supported by major cultural partners, including institutions from Romania such as the National Museum of Art of Romania and the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant.

Alongside the exhibition, a series of conferences and debates will take place between April and July 2026, organized in partnership with the Romanian Cultural Institute. The program will bring together leading art historians, curators, and researchers to explore Brâncuși’s impact on 20th-century art, his connection to the European avant-garde, and the dialogue between sculpture, photography, and architecture.

Further details can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Icr.ro)

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Culture

Brâncuși retrospective in Berlin held under joint presidential patronage of Germany, France and Romania

18 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A major retrospective dedicated to Constantin Brâncuși will open in Berlin under the joint patronage of the presidents of Germany, France, and Romania, marking one of the most significant exhibitions devoted to the Romanian sculptor in recent decades, ICR said. The exhibition will run from March 20 to August 9 at the Neue Nationalgalerie, with the official opening scheduled for March 19.

The large-scale exhibition brings together over 150 works, including sculptures, photographs, films, and archival documents sourced from international collections, according to the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR). 

It also features a partial reconstruction of Brâncuși’s famous Paris studio, offering visitors a rare insight into the artist’s creative universe - presented outside France for the first time.

The retrospective is curated by Klaus Biesenbach and Maike Steinkamp of the Neue Nationalgalerie, alongside Ariane Coulondre and Valérie Loth from the Centre Pompidou in Paris. 

The exhibition is organized in collaboration with the Centre Pompidou and supported by major cultural partners, including institutions from Romania such as the National Museum of Art of Romania and the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant.

Alongside the exhibition, a series of conferences and debates will take place between April and July 2026, organized in partnership with the Romanian Cultural Institute. The program will bring together leading art historians, curators, and researchers to explore Brâncuși’s impact on 20th-century art, his connection to the European avant-garde, and the dialogue between sculpture, photography, and architecture.

Further details can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Icr.ro)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

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