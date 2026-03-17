The “Mihail Kogălniceanu” International Airport in Constanța will be temporarily closed to civil air traffic from March 20, 12:00 PM to March 21, 7:30 PM, for the relocation of equipment from the provisional terminal to the new terminal.

Aside from the relocation, during the closure, the terminal will be connected to the IT systems and operationalized.

Civilian flights that could have been affected were scheduled to operate outside the mentioned interval.

“The regular flights of Turkish Airlines and Wizz Air on March 20 and 21, 2026, to and from Constanța will not be affected, as they are scheduled to operate outside the period during which the airport is closed to civil air traffic,” according to BoardingPass.

The new passenger terminal built at “Mihail Kogălniceanu” International Airport, valued at EUR 57 million, was officially inaugurated on Tuesday, March 17, in the presence of local officials and YouTuber Selly, the organizer of the Beach, Please! festival.

The terminal is designed to significantly increase the operational capacity of the airport and handle influxes of 400 passengers simultaneously, raising the airport's total capacity to 1,000. The project was met with intense scrutiny after documentation issues.

Despite these issues, airport officials hope the new terminal will bring more passengers. “This major investment consolidates the strategic role of Constanța County as an international transport hub, facilitating both regional tourism and economic flows in the Dobrogea area,” airport representatives stated, cited by Agerpres.

The airports in Constanța and Tulcea remain at the bottom of the national ranking in terms of traffic. According to the Romanian Airports Association, in 2025, 119,426 passengers were registered at the Constanța airport, compared to 2024, when only 109,371 were reported.

At the moment, the airport offers flights to London and Istanbul. The management of Kogălniceanu Airport, however, announced that it is in talks for new routes and that the summer months will see flights to and from Italy and Poland.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aeroportul International Mihail Kogalniceanu Constanta on Facebook)