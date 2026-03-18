Romania’s president to meet NATO chief Mark Rutte, attend EU summit in Brussels

Romanian president Nicușor Dan will meet NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and take part in the European Council and Euro Summit meetings during a visit to Brussels on March 19-20. The discussions will focus on security and energy challenges, as well as key European priorities.

At the NATO headquarters, talks with Rutte will address developments on the Alliance’s Eastern Flank, with a focus on the Black Sea region, the Romanian Presidency announced. The agenda includes measures to strengthen deterrence and collective defense, as well as ways to enhance Romania’s security through NATO support.

“The president of Romania will highlight the importance of the transatlantic relationship, reaffirming the country’s role as a strong ally actively involved in regional stability and security,” reads the official announcement.

“President Nicușor Dan will underline that Romania is meeting its commitments made at the NATO Summit in The Hague regarding increased defense spending and will emphasize its multidimensional assistance to Ukraine. At the same time, he will reiterate the need to strengthen NATO’s support for partners, particularly the Republic of Moldova, which is targeted by Russia’s hybrid actions.”

At the European Council and Euro Summit, EU leaders will discuss economic competitiveness, the conflict in the Middle East and its implications, as well as ongoing support for Ukraine.

Energy prices are set to be a key issue for Romania, with officials seeking urgent solutions to reduce costs affecting both households and industry, the Presidential Administration said. Bucharest is also advocating for long-term strategies focused on energy interconnectivity and the use of domestic clean energy resources.

Leaders will also address security and defense cooperation, including better coordination of investments in the European defense industry and improvements in military mobility. Romania is expected to support initiatives aimed at strengthening the Eastern Flank in coordination with NATO.

Other topics on the agenda include the EU’s long-term budget for 2028–2034, continued sanctions on Russia, and a discussion with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on global geopolitical developments.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)