Macro

Romania announces “decisive step” towards joining the OECD

18 March 2026

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The Ministry of Finance announced the adoption of the Formal Opinion by the Economic and Development Review Committee (EDRC) of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), following the assessment of Romania in this working format, in the process of accession to the Organisation. With this, the Finance Ministry completes the three chapters under its responsibility.

The adoption of the Formal Opinion confirms the alignment of Romania's policies and practices, compared with the best policies and practices of the OECD (OECD) in the field of economic development, the Ministry explains.

The EDRC Committee's assessment aimed at analysing Romania against the following key principles:

  • a solid macroeconomic policy framework and a healthy financial system, including in the face of economic shocks;
  • structural policies that are compatible with promoting improved economic performance;
  • an efficiently functioning economy and strong institutions that support sustainable and inclusive growth.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aleksandr Atkishkin/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Romania announces “decisive step” towards joining the OECD

18 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Ministry of Finance announced the adoption of the Formal Opinion by the Economic and Development Review Committee (EDRC) of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), following the assessment of Romania in this working format, in the process of accession to the Organisation. With this, the Finance Ministry completes the three chapters under its responsibility.

The adoption of the Formal Opinion confirms the alignment of Romania's policies and practices, compared with the best policies and practices of the OECD (OECD) in the field of economic development, the Ministry explains.

The EDRC Committee's assessment aimed at analysing Romania against the following key principles:

  • a solid macroeconomic policy framework and a healthy financial system, including in the face of economic shocks;
  • structural policies that are compatible with promoting improved economic performance;
  • an efficiently functioning economy and strong institutions that support sustainable and inclusive growth.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aleksandr Atkishkin/Dreamstime.com)

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