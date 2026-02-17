Romanian entrepreneur invests EUR 13.5 mln in welded mesh factory

Welded mesh producer Intertranscom Impex from Bacău, owned by entrepreneur Ioan Teslaru, has completed a EUR 13.5 million investment project aimed at modernising and re-technologising the metallurgical platform in Beclean, Bistrița-Năsăud County, acquired in 2024, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The Beclean facility, formerly operated by Dan Steel Group, one of Romania’s key metallurgical industry players, was sold at public auction for EUR 7.5 million to Intertranscom Impex.

According to company representatives quoted by ZF Transilvania, the investment programme finalised in 2025 focused on upgrading the production infrastructure and equipment at the site.

Out of the total EUR 13.5 million invested, EUR 12 million was allocated to the acquisition of state-of-the-art industrial equipment, including TOM sections, production lines for nails and wire braids, shaping equipment, and electrostatic painting installations. The remaining EUR 1.5 million was used for refurbishing and redeveloping production spaces, including the full renovation of a roof covering more than 12,000 square metres.

The investment marks a significant step in expanding Intertranscom Impex’s production capacity and strengthening its position in Romania’s metallurgical and construction materials sector.

