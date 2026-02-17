Business

Romanian entrepreneur invests EUR 13.5 mln in welded mesh factory

17 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Welded mesh producer Intertranscom Impex from Bacău, owned by entrepreneur Ioan Teslaru, has completed a EUR 13.5 million investment project aimed at modernising and re-technologising the metallurgical platform in Beclean, Bistrița-Năsăud County, acquired in 2024, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The Beclean facility, formerly operated by Dan Steel Group, one of Romania’s key metallurgical industry players, was sold at public auction for EUR 7.5 million to Intertranscom Impex.

According to company representatives quoted by ZF Transilvania, the investment programme finalised in 2025 focused on upgrading the production infrastructure and equipment at the site.

Out of the total EUR 13.5 million invested, EUR 12 million was allocated to the acquisition of state-of-the-art industrial equipment, including TOM sections, production lines for nails and wire braids, shaping equipment, and electrostatic painting installations. The remaining EUR 1.5 million was used for refurbishing and redeveloping production spaces, including the full renovation of a roof covering more than 12,000 square metres.

The investment marks a significant step in expanding Intertranscom Impex’s production capacity and strengthening its position in Romania’s metallurgical and construction materials sector.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dvv1980/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Business

Romanian entrepreneur invests EUR 13.5 mln in welded mesh factory

17 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Welded mesh producer Intertranscom Impex from Bacău, owned by entrepreneur Ioan Teslaru, has completed a EUR 13.5 million investment project aimed at modernising and re-technologising the metallurgical platform in Beclean, Bistrița-Năsăud County, acquired in 2024, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The Beclean facility, formerly operated by Dan Steel Group, one of Romania’s key metallurgical industry players, was sold at public auction for EUR 7.5 million to Intertranscom Impex.

According to company representatives quoted by ZF Transilvania, the investment programme finalised in 2025 focused on upgrading the production infrastructure and equipment at the site.

Out of the total EUR 13.5 million invested, EUR 12 million was allocated to the acquisition of state-of-the-art industrial equipment, including TOM sections, production lines for nails and wire braids, shaping equipment, and electrostatic painting installations. The remaining EUR 1.5 million was used for refurbishing and redeveloping production spaces, including the full renovation of a roof covering more than 12,000 square metres.

The investment marks a significant step in expanding Intertranscom Impex’s production capacity and strengthening its position in Romania’s metallurgical and construction materials sector.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dvv1980/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 February 2026
Defense
Romanian defense minister, US delegation visit F-16 Training Center
17 February 2026
Environment
Heavy snowfall and blizzard forecast for southern and eastern Romania, including Bucharest
17 February 2026
Sports
Two athletes to represent Romania at Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games
17 February 2026
Healthcare
Measles cases on the rise in Romania as vaccination coverage drops sharply, Save the Children warns
17 February 2026
Energy
Romanian prosumers generate additional system costs of EUR 40–74 per MWh injected into the grid
17 February 2026
Politics
Tensions ease in Romania’s ruling coalition after Social Democrats’ demands are accepted
17 February 2026
Macro
Romania’s public debt rises by EUR 31 bln, or over 8% of GDP, in January-November 2025
17 February 2026
Administration
EUR 20 mln rehabilitation planned for Târgu Jiu park hosting Brâncuși works