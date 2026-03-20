International hotel chains and investment funds gather in Bucharest for Hospitality Business Forum 2026

News from Companies

Investment funds, international hotel chains and developers active across Central and South-Eastern Europe will gather in Bucharest on April 2, 2026, for the second edition of the Hospitality Business Forum (HBF), an event dedicated to investments, transactions and development in the hospitality industry.

Organized by Monarc Development, the forum will take place at Pullman Bucharest World Trade Center and will bring together investors, hotel operators, real estate developers and hospitality consultants, at a time when the regional hotel market is attracting increasing interest from international capital.



Companies represented at the forum include ACCOR, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Corinthia & Verdi Hotels, Radisson Blu, Sheraton Bucharest, Mogotel and Apex Group, alongside international consultants and companies involved in hospitality development projects across the region.



Investment and new development models in hospitality



The hospitality industry is going through a period of accelerated transformation, where investment capital, real estate and hotel operations are becoming increasingly interconnected.



In this context, Hospitality Business Forum aims to provide a platform for dialogue on how hotel projects are financed, developed and positioned within regional markets.



The event agenda will address key topics shaping the industry, including hotel investment structures and access to financing, hotel asset transactions and valuation processes, the growing role of branded residences, as well as marketing strategies, revenue management and leadership in hospitality.

South-Eastern Europe becomes increasingly relevant for hotel investment

"South-Eastern Europe is entering a stage where the hospitality industry is attracting growing investment capital, while projects are becoming more sophisticated in terms of financial structuring and development concepts. Hospitality Business Forum aims to connect investors, international operators and developers in a dialogue about the real opportunities emerging across the regional market." said Alexandru Manea, CEO of Monarc Development.

A dialogue about capital, brand and strategy

"The concept of the forum has been designed to reflect the structural shifts taking place within the hospitality industry and to bring together the perspectives of investors, operators and entrepreneurs active in the sector. Hospitality today is no longer only about operating a hotel. It is about projects where capital, real estate, brand and guest experience together define the value of the asset. Hospitality Business Forum was created as a platform where these perspectives meet, investors, international operators and entrepreneurs discussing how hospitality projects are developed to become both regionally relevant and attractive to investment capital." said Nicoleta Manea, COO of ANG I Forbes Global Properties Romania and moderator of the Hospitality Business Forum.

Pullman Bucharest WTC - host of the event



This year's edition will be hosted by Pullman Bucharest World Trade Center, one of the landmarks of the capital's business hospitality sector.

"We are honored to host the Hospitality Business Forum and support the organization of an event that connects hotel industry leaders, investors and operators from South-Eastern Europe. Initiatives like HBF are aligned with Pullman Bucharest World Trade Center's mission to facilitate dialogue between business players, thus supporting the business environment." said Mincho Pachikov, General Manager of Pullman Bucharest World Trade Center.

A regional platform for dialogue and partnerships



By bringing together industry leaders, Hospitality Business Forum aims to become one of the region's relevant platforms for dialogue on hospitality investment, real estate development and innovation in the hospitality sector.



The event is organized by Monarc Development, in partnership with Pullman Bucharest World Trade Center and Samsung Electronics, alongside other companies and organizations active in the hospitality and real estate industries.

*This is a press release.