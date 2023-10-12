Macro

Inflation falls below 9% in Romania in September

12 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s annual inflation rate eased to 8.83% in September from 9.4% the month before, according to the official report released by the statistics institute INS on Thursday, October 12. Food prices increased by 10.36% compared to September 2022, while non-food goods and services got more expensive by 6.68% and 12.1%, respectively.

Among foods, the most significant year-over-year price increases were for margarine (17.2%), fish (17.6%), and bakery specialties (16.5%), Ziarul Financiar reported. Meanwhile, edible oil became cheaper by 23.5% and flour by 16.26%.

When it comes to non-food goods, thermal energy got 23.8% more expensive YoY in September 2023, while the price of detergents went up 23.6% and that of medicines by 15.16%. The price of electricity, on the other hand, dropped by 8%.

Regarding services, the biggest price increases in September were for water, sewage, and sanitation (20.8%) and plane tickets (24.3%).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Inflation falls below 9% in Romania in September

12 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s annual inflation rate eased to 8.83% in September from 9.4% the month before, according to the official report released by the statistics institute INS on Thursday, October 12. Food prices increased by 10.36% compared to September 2022, while non-food goods and services got more expensive by 6.68% and 12.1%, respectively.

Among foods, the most significant year-over-year price increases were for margarine (17.2%), fish (17.6%), and bakery specialties (16.5%), Ziarul Financiar reported. Meanwhile, edible oil became cheaper by 23.5% and flour by 16.26%.

When it comes to non-food goods, thermal energy got 23.8% more expensive YoY in September 2023, while the price of detergents went up 23.6% and that of medicines by 15.16%. The price of electricity, on the other hand, dropped by 8%.

Regarding services, the biggest price increases in September were for water, sewage, and sanitation (20.8%) and plane tickets (24.3%).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion