Inflation falls below 9% in Romania in September

Romania’s annual inflation rate eased to 8.83% in September from 9.4% the month before, according to the official report released by the statistics institute INS on Thursday, October 12. Food prices increased by 10.36% compared to September 2022, while non-food goods and services got more expensive by 6.68% and 12.1%, respectively.

Among foods, the most significant year-over-year price increases were for margarine (17.2%), fish (17.6%), and bakery specialties (16.5%), Ziarul Financiar reported. Meanwhile, edible oil became cheaper by 23.5% and flour by 16.26%.

When it comes to non-food goods, thermal energy got 23.8% more expensive YoY in September 2023, while the price of detergents went up 23.6% and that of medicines by 15.16%. The price of electricity, on the other hand, dropped by 8%.

Regarding services, the biggest price increases in September were for water, sewage, and sanitation (20.8%) and plane tickets (24.3%).

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen/Dreamstime.com)