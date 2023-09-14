Macro

Inflation steady at 9.4% y/y in Romania in August

14 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The annual inflation rate remained constant in August, at 9.4% – virtually the same rate as in July, according to the statistics office INS. The consumer prices increased by 0.54% m/m in the month.

The price of food dropped by nearly 2% m/m under the impact of the emergency ordinance capping the margins charged by the retail and distribution companies for essential food goods. On an annual basis, the food prices were, however, 11.9% higher.

The prices of non-food goods, however, increased by 2.4% m/m (+7.0% y/y) as the price of car fuels edged up by 3.9% m/m.

Over the past year, the average price of energy increased only marginally, and the fuel price decreased – contributing to a below-average rise in the non-food component of the inflation. 

In its September 9 update on Romania, international rating agency Fitch said it expected “lengthy disinflation until 2025 in light of inertia.”

Fitch expects Romania’s HICP inflation (9.3% y/y in August) at 9.3% in 2023, 5.6% in 2024 and 4.2% in 2025, with risks skewed to the upside. The fall in inflation is driven by favourable dynamics of energy and food prices, while domestic price pressures are more persistent, as signalled by core inflation of 13.1% in July, almost 4pp higher than headline inflation.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bizroug/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Inflation steady at 9.4% y/y in Romania in August

14 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The annual inflation rate remained constant in August, at 9.4% – virtually the same rate as in July, according to the statistics office INS. The consumer prices increased by 0.54% m/m in the month.

The price of food dropped by nearly 2% m/m under the impact of the emergency ordinance capping the margins charged by the retail and distribution companies for essential food goods. On an annual basis, the food prices were, however, 11.9% higher.

The prices of non-food goods, however, increased by 2.4% m/m (+7.0% y/y) as the price of car fuels edged up by 3.9% m/m.

Over the past year, the average price of energy increased only marginally, and the fuel price decreased – contributing to a below-average rise in the non-food component of the inflation. 

In its September 9 update on Romania, international rating agency Fitch said it expected “lengthy disinflation until 2025 in light of inertia.”

Fitch expects Romania’s HICP inflation (9.3% y/y in August) at 9.3% in 2023, 5.6% in 2024 and 4.2% in 2025, with risks skewed to the upside. The fall in inflation is driven by favourable dynamics of energy and food prices, while domestic price pressures are more persistent, as signalled by core inflation of 13.1% in July, almost 4pp higher than headline inflation.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bizroug/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria
17 August 2023
Analyses
Top 100 biggest companies in Romania by turnover