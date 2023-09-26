Experts expect 1-2pp inflationary impact from corrective fiscal package

The turnover tax and the elimination of some allowances regarding the payment of VAT could have an impact on inflation in the range of 1-2 percentage points next year, Adrian Codirlaşu, vice-president of the CFA Romania Association, estimates.

He also claims that it is possible to see similar episodes of reduction of fiscal facilities next year as well.

“I expect to see further tax hikes next year because the Government will not meet its deficit target. In no case will we achieve the 3%-of-GDP target next year; maybe this is possible somewhere around 2025-2026," Adrian Codirlaşu, vice-president of the CFA Romania Association, explained, quoted by Bursa.

(Photo: Tero Vesalainen/ Dreamstime)

