Society

Indian worker to be named honorary citizen of Craiova after saving girl from icy lake

19 January 2026

An Indian construction worker has been hailed as a hero in the southwestern Romanian city of Craiova after rescuing a young girl who fell into a frozen lake, with local authorities announcing he will be awarded the title of honorary citizen.

The rescuer, Vipan Kumar, is a 47-year-old Indian national who has been living in Romania since June 2024 and is currently employed as an unskilled construction worker at a company in Dolj county, Craiova mayor Lia Olguța Vasilescu announced. He intervened after the girl fell into the icy water in Romanescu Park, one of Craiova’s main public spaces.

According to Hotnews.ro, Kumar was the first to reach the five-year-old girl who had fallen into the frozen lake. Te girl’s father and other passers-by also tried to save her, but he managed to reach the child and keep her above the surface until firefighters arrived.

“For the courage and humanity he demonstrated, Craiova City Hall will award him the title of honorary citizen of the city, in the hope that his gesture will serve as an inspiration to others,” the mayor announced on social media.

She added that other residents who jumped into the lake to help save the child would also be rewarded.

“I also have a baby at home, in India,” Vipan Kumar told the media, as reported by Euronews Romania

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/ISU Dolj)

