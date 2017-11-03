14.5 °C
Bucharest
Nov 03, 17:09

National Independent Theater Festival in Bucharest next week

by Irina Marica
Leave a comment
independent theater

The fifth edition of the National Independent Theater Festival (FNTi) will be organized in Bucharest from November 9 to November 12.

The program will include a wide variety of shows including premieres, music shows and multimedia productions.

A total of 12 independent theaters in Romania will participate in the event, among them Godot Café-Teatru, Unteatru, Apollo111, Green Hours, and Teatrul de Arta Bucuresti.

Noptile barbare (Barbarian nights), the show directed by Ingrid Bonta, will be presented in an absolute premiere at the festival, on November 11 at 20.00 at the Coquette Theater. Actors Ruxandra Balasu and Ovidiu Usvat will play the tyrant King Shahryar and Scheherazade, building the universe of “1001 nights”.

Also during this year’s edition, FNTi launches O zi-un spectacol (One day-one show), a workshop that aims to bring together actors, directors and playwrights who have the freedom and courage to build a show in 24 hours.

Find out more about the event here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list