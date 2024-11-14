Impact Creators: 14 CEE startups selected in the accelerator, including from Romania

Fourteen Central and Eastern European startups (CEE) have been selected for the first edition of the Impact Creators accelerator, Impact Hub Bucharest and PurposeTech announced. The application period attracted 133 proposals from 18 countries.

The startups will participate in an intensive program to accelerate their businesses, which will end with a Pitch Day. The most promising startups that reach Pitch Day will have the opportunity to obtain investments of up to EUR 100,000 provided by PurposeTech.

Fred Fous, General Partner of PurposeTech, commented: “We were impressed by both the volume and the quality of the applications, which highlight the strong interest of emerging entrepreneurs from Romania and other countries in the fields of HealthTech, GreenTech, and EdTech. Although there has traditionally been a focus on B2B SaaS platforms in this region, it does not fully capture the diversity of innovation here.”

The startups from Romania selected in the Impact Creators Accelerator are Accessi+, Boon, BrainFill, CarryMatch, InteroCloud, RECYCLLUX, RongoDesign, Tabook, TexWheel, and VERT (Romania and the UK).

The other startups that joined the program are Eddy from Ukraine, EcoMeal from Moldova, MAMIT Solutions from Hungary, and TropicStream from Czechia.

Entrepreneurs admitted to Impact Creators will have an online kick-off meeting on November 21, followed by two intense bootcamp days in Bucharest on December 4, 2024 and January 23, 2025.

Pitch Day, to be held on February 4, 2025, will bring together the seven most promising startups in the program. In the end, one or more of these seven businesses, depending on their development potential, will have the chance to get funding of up to EUR 100,000 from PurposeTech.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Impact Hub)