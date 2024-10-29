US-based HR startup co-founded by Romanian secures USD 3.75 mln in funding led by Google’s early-stage AI fund

Cascade AI, a US-based startup co-founded by Romanian Ana-Maria Constantin and partner Pulak Goyal that provides a powerful AI assistant built to respond to human resources (HR) inquiries at an individual employee level, recently secured a USD 3.75 million seed investment led by Gradient, Google’s early-stage AI fund. Myriad Venture Partners and Success Venture Partners also participated.

The investment will enable Cascade AI to continue to build out customer-requested features and expand its platform to support increased demand driven by early customer successes.

This includes initiatives such as building AI agents that can help employees update personal information, enroll in benefits and perform other tasks; accelerating development of new reporting capabilities like office-level utilization; and enhancing the platform’s support of companies with global workforces, the company said.

“Fast uptake from employees has proven that personalized HR support can be scaled in a way that both frees up HR and improves the employee experience,” said Ana-Maria Constantin, CEO of Cascade AI.

Eylul Kayin, Partner at Gradient, commented: “We see Cascade AI as a game-changer for both daily operations and complex initiatives like mergers and acquisitions, global growth, and other business transformation.”

Ana-Maria Constantin, who has degrees in astrophysics and computer science, is 31 years old and founded the Cascade AI startup with her co-founder Pulak Goyal in the US two years ago, according to Startupcafe.ro. She left Romania after high school to continue her studies in the United States, at Harvard, and now has both Romanian and American citizenship.

(Photo source: Kiattisak Lamchan/Dreamstime.com)