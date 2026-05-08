Developer submits permit documents for new access road in Greenfield Băneasa in northern Bucharest

Impact Developer & Contractor announced it has submitted the documentation needed to obtain a building permit for a new access road serving the Greenfield Băneasa neighborhood in northern Bucharest. The EUR 2.5 million project is intended to improve traffic flow.

According to the company, the new road will connect Teișani Alley with the old Bucharest Ring Road near the suspension bridge and will cross the Mogoșoaia - R. Pasărea railway line.

The project includes the automation of the railway crossing and the construction of dedicated turning and queuing lanes at the intersection with Horia, Cloșca and Crișan Street.

Impact said it owns the land and will fully finance the design, permitting, and construction works.

The new road will also provide improved access from Greenfield Băneasa to the future M6 subway line and the planned Bruxelles station.

Construction is expected to begin immediately after the building permit is issued and is estimated to take six months. The road will be 216 meters long and include a 7-meter-wide roadway with sidewalks on both sides.

“The submission of the documentation for the authorization of the new access road represents a strategic step in the sustainable development of Greenfield Băneasa. The new road complements the more than 18 kilometers of roads already developed in the neighborhood and will help improve traffic flow not only for Greenfield Băneasa residents but also for the entire Băneasa area, including traffic on DN1 and on Bucharest Ring Road,” said Dan Sebastian Câmpeanu, CEO Impact Developer & Contractor.

Greenfield Băneasa is one of Bucharest’s largest residential developments, with plans for more than 6,400 homes and over 15,000 residents by 2034. The project currently includes private parks, schools, shopping facilities, sports infrastructure, and public transportation connections.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)