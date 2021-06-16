Romanian authorities stop more than 180 tons of illegal waste from entering the country

The Romanian authorities managed to stop over 180 tons of waste imported illegally from countries such as Germany, the UK, Turkey or Greece from entering the country.

On June 14, border police officers, customs officials and representatives of the National Environmental Guard found a total of 186,409 kg of illegal waste after checking a container and ten trucks at the border. According to the Border Police, the authorities found textiles, aluminium, polystyrene, glass, rubber and plastic waste.

Over 62 tons of aluminium or polystyrene waste were found in four trucks at the Giurgiu border crossing point. The waste had been shipped from Bulgaria and Greece and was supposed to reach companies in Bucharest, G4media.ro reported.

About 27.8 tons of glass and plastic waste were also found at the Calarasi border crossing point on the same day.

The Border Police said that, in both cases, the drivers had no legal documentation for the import.

Three other trucks were checked at the Bors border crossing point on June 14. One of them was loaded with second-hand clothes that were, in fact, waste, while the other two were transporting glass waste, for which the drivers did not present the necessary documentation provided by law. In total, the three vehicles carried 54,619 kilograms of garbage.

Also during specific controls, border police officers from the Nadlac II border crossing point, together with representatives of the National Environmental Guard, also found used clothes and textiles in a truck trying to enter Romania. The authorities determined that the items, with a total weight of 16 tons, were, in fact, waste.

In addition, Coast Guard police officers, in cooperation with customs officers and commissioners from the National Environmental Guard, found a container coming from Germany with more than 25.5 tons of illegal rubber waste.

The illegal waste was imported from Germany, the UK, Turkey and Greece, and was supposed to reach various locations in Romania.

(Photo source: Politiadefrontiera.ro)