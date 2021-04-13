Eco-friendly shops in Romania: Online & offline options

As the concern for the environment is rising across the world, more people started opting for a more Earth-friendly lifestyle. However, finding environmentally-friendly options is not always easy. We have compiled a list of online & offline shops to try in Romania:

Magazin Zero Waste Bucuresti

This is the first zero waste shop in Bucharest. Opened in December 2020 by Ana Maria Raducanu, the store sells vegan food and non-food products in bulk or reusable packaging. There is no plastic or other items harmful to the environment. The shop’s offer includes various types of cereals, seeds, nuts, tea & coffee, herbs, condiments, fruits & vegetables, but also eco-friendly personal care and house cleaning products. Thus, shoppers can also add shampoo, soap, toothpaste, or laundry or dishwashing detergent to their basket (or the reusable bag that can also be purchased from here). Find out more here.

Terawell

Located In Cluj-Napoca, in the famous region of Transylvania, Terawell is one of the city’s options for a more nature-friendly lifestyle. Its offer includes plastic-free products made from natural ingredients, untested on animals, and without palm oil. Shoppers can find personal care products such as face and body creams, soap, or shower gel, but also products for the bathroom or kitchen. In addition, the online shop also has an “On the road” category that includes items such as reusable bottles, cutlery sets, cotton bags, or different types of recipients. The products can be purchased from the store in Cluj-Napoca or online. More information here.

Ecolivery

This online store is yet another option for sustainable shopping in Cluj-Napoca. Those interested can buy a wide variety of cereals, seeds, nuts, and spices from this shop, as well as tea, biscuits, pasta, or dried fruits. All orders are delivered in glass containers, for which the store charges a small deposit fee. Customers receive their deposits back when they return the containers. Further details here.

AER

Residents of Piatra Neamt who want to shop sustainably can try the new AER shop. This zero waste store, the first in the city, opened its doors in March. It awaits customers with vegetables, fruits, cakes, dehydrated products, spices, vegetable dairy, and sweets, but also home decor and personal care products, detergents and other cleaning solutions. Plus, clients can make their own peanut butter. According to information on the store’s Facebook page, 80% of the products included in AER’s offer are from Romania. The shop is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Naked Shop

This is a small business from Sibiu, central Romania, that wants to “encourage change, to embrace nature through sustainable, eco, green, plastic-free products created from nature,” according to its online platform. They sell foods, personal care and beauty products, as well as products for children and a selection of ‘zero waste sets’ and items for travel. Customers can check out their offer at the shop in Sibiu or place an order online (the delivery service covers the entire country). More details here.

ONO-Despachetarie

ONO is probably the first zero waste store in Romania (according to its website). Located in Oradea, in Bihor county, the shop has a very complex offer: from beverages and a wide variety of foods to items for your home, personal care products, special items for children, and even books and stationery. Like the other stores on our list, customers are encouraged to come to the store with their own reusable recipients or bags. Home deliveries are also available in Oradea. Find out more here.

Zerowasteliving.ro

Those interested in finding sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives to everyday items can also try the Zerowasteliving.ro online shop. For example, the personal care category includes items such as stainless steel razors, toothbrushes and toothpaste, or wooden combs, while in the beauty category, you can find shampoo and soap, natural deodorant, lip balm, or organic body butter. There are also categories for babies and children, home decor, and kitchen. Plus, beginners can try the Starter Kit. The minimum order is RON 99, and the products are packed in plastic-free, recyclable packaging. More information here.

For more options, check out this map of initiatives compatible with the zero waste principles in Romania.

