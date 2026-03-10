Illegal gas tank found buried on Romanian beach in Năvodari

A gas tank buried illegally in the sand was discovered on a beach in the Romanian seaside city of Năvodari during preparations for the summer season. Authorities have opened an investigation and announced inspections along Romania’s coastline following the incident.

According to the Ministry of Environment, the Romanian Waters National Administration said the discovery was made on Monday, March 9, while a construction machine was carrying out beach preparation works near the former Lujo terrace in Năvodari. The equipment accidentally damaged the underground gas tank with a capacity of 2,600 liters.

Teams from the Dobrogea-Litoral Water Basin Administration ABADL secured the area and restricted access within a radius of approximately 100 meters. Authorities were notified, and intervention teams from the Constanța Emergency Inspectorate, including a hazardous substances unit, as well as the Romanian Police and ABADL representatives, arrived at the scene.

Police carried out investigations on-site and collected evidence as part of a criminal case to determine responsibility.

According to preliminary checks, the gas tank had been illegally buried in the sand by the economic operator that previously managed the terrace in the area. The lease contract for the beach sector expired on October 30, 2025, and the operator had been required to dismantle and remove all equipment from the beach by December 15, 2025. The tank had not been declared and did not have authorization from the Romanian Waters National Administration.

“What was discovered today in Năvodari - a gas tank illegally buried in an area where the lease contract had ended last year - represents a very serious risk and a huge irresponsibility on the part of economic operators. We will not turn a blind eye to illegalities on Romania’s beaches, regardless of who the operators are. We will inspect all beaches cleared of constructions in 2025 to see whether this situation is repeated in other areas,” said environment minister Diana Buzoianu.

The Dobrogea–Litoral Water Basin Administration announced it will begin broader inspections together with other authorities to check the entire Romanian coastline and identify any similar situations that could threaten public safety or the environment.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Mediului)