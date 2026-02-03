Romania's PM Ilie Bolojan consolidates political support within his Liberal Party

Romania's prime minister Ilie Bolojan consolidated his political support within the Liberal Party (PNL), with a score of 47 against 3 members of the leading body summoned on February 2, Digi24 reported. Bolojan's leadership came under criticism recently from a faction of the party, best represented by Ilfov County regional leader Hubert Thuma – a discreet yet influential member of the party.

Ilie Bolojan, formerly head of Bihor County Council and mayor of Oradea, took over as PNL leader after his predecessor Nicolae Ciuca marked the weakest performance as a Liberal presidential candidate ever in November 2024.

Confirmed as full president of the party in July 2025, Bolojan is seeking to restore the liberal identity of the party – lost during years of partnership with the Social Democrats sponsored by former president Klaus Iohannis (himself a former PNL leader). His political partner, Ciprian Ciucu, who won last December's mayoral elections in Bucharest, provided PM Bolojan with significant leverage within his own party.

PM Bolojan also managed to see his candidates for the top seats in parliament confirmed, against challengers proposed by Thuma's faction.

However, PM Bolojan failed to replace the leaders of some regional PNL organisations that he judged to have underperformed in the recent electoral campaigns.

PM Bolojan's confirmed support from his party comes amid attempts carried out by the Social Democrats, Liberals' ruling partners, to consolidate cooperation with a dissident faction within PNL with the final purpose of overthrowing Bolojan and thus putting an end to his attempts (unsuccessful so far) to promote genuine reforms in the public administration and state-owned enterprises.

