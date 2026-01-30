Il Cinema Ritrovato on Tour: Classic film fest hosts local edition in Bucharest, Cluj, Timișoara

Il Cinema Ritrovato on Tour, the event dedicated to restored and archival films, returns with a third edition in Bucharest, and adds Cluj and Timișoara to the list of cities where it will hold screenings.

This year's program, curated by critic Călin Boto, highlights the Italian cinema of the 1960s and the 1970s. The selection of films includes Pier Paolo Pasolini's The Gospel According to Matthew (1964), accompanied by the documentary Prospection in Palestine for The Gospel According to Matthew, about the filmmaker's search for archaic, ahistorical landscapes. Also in the program is Cosmin Nicolae's Oedipus Re:dux, a short film about Pasolini.

The event will also pay homage to two actors who passed away last year: Claudia Cardinale, who can be seen in the lead role in Luchino Visconti's Sandra, and Udo Kier.

Ehsan Khoshbakht, the festival's co-director, will be present in Bucharest, where he will deliver a masterclass at the Theater and Film University UNATC.

Il Cinema Ritrovato on Tour takes place at Elvire Popesco Cinema in Bucharest (February 13 - 15), Victoria Cinema in Cluj-Napoca (February 8 - 22), and Studio Cinema in Timișoara (February 20 - 22).

Held every summer in Bologna, Il Cinema Ritrovato showcases restored, classic films and cinematic rediscoveries, highlighting the value of our cinematic heritage. This year's edition will be the event's 40th.

(Illustration: Istituto Italiano di Cultura di Bucarest)

