ICon Arts festival returns for 24th edition in villages and cities in Romania’s Transylvania

The Union of Interpretative Musical Creation (UCIMR) announced the 24th edition of the ICon Arts Transilvania Festival, one of Romania’s longest-running events dedicated to classical music, jazz, and contemporary arts. The festival will take place from July 25 to August 10 across several towns and villages in the famous region of Transylvania.

Organizers expect around 160 participants and nearly 30 events, including concerts, interdisciplinary artistic residencies, and masterclasses.

The program will be hosted in locations such as Biertan, Brașov, Copșa Mare, Moșna, Râșnov, Richiș, Rusești, and Sibiu.

The festival will also include the ICon Arts Academy, offering masterclasses and training sessions for young musicians in fields such as violin, cello, piano, guitar, clarinet, percussion, and voice, guided by mentors from countries including China, Germany, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom, and Romania.

A new addition is the ICon Arts Ireland edition, which will take place between April 30 and May 5 in western Ireland, at Kylemore Abbey, located in the Connemara region of County Galway, the organizers said. The program will include composition masterclasses led by Dan Dediu.

Registrations for the ICon Arts Transilvania Academy can be made on the festival’s website by reserving, until June 1, one of the two available packages, priced at RON 1,500 and RON 3,500. The first includes access to training sessions, while the latter also offers accommodation with half-board meals, including breakfast and lunch.

For ICon Arts Ireland, registrations are open until April 1, subject to available places.

Organizers said the festival aims to combine musical performance with the cultural heritage and atmosphere of Transylvania’s historic towns and villages, creating opportunities for artistic collaboration and education.

(Photo source: UCIMR)