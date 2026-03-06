Events

Actor Russell Crowe to perform in Romania in May 2027

06 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

American actor Russell Crowe, known for his roles in Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind, is set to perform a series of concerts in Romania, in Bucharest and Timișoara, in May 2027. 

Crowe announced the schedule of the concerts through a video message posted on Facebook by ticket seller Eventim.

He will hold the concert Indoor Garden Party together with his band The Gentlemen Barbers and the Irish singer Lorraine O’Reilly, on May 26, 2027, in Parcul Rozelor in Timișoara and on May 28, 2027, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest.

The concerts mark the first live appearance of the artist in Romania. Although the public knows him primarily as an actor, Russell Crowe is also a musician, composer, and performer. Before his success in Hollywood, Crowe sang under the name “Russ Le Roq” and was a founding member of the bands Roman Antix and 30 Odd Foot of Grunts, with which he released several albums and performed on important stages in Australia, the US, and Europe.

“His current project, Indoor Garden Party, is an eclectic musical experience, born from the desire to bring together artists, friends, and stories in a warm atmosphere, full of emotion and energy. His music combines influences of rock, folk, blues, country, and cinematic ballads, creating an intense, unpredictable, and memorable evening,” said the organizers in a press release.

The band The Gentlemen Barbers, with which Crowe has collaborated for over two decades, is made up of elite instrumentalists, bringing depth and color to every concert. Together, they held successful tours in Europe, Australia, and America in 2024–2025, with sold-out halls.

Each Indoor Garden Party show is unique. Russell Crowe and The Gentlemen Barbers transform the stage into a space of creative freedom, where music, dialogue, and emotion intertwine naturally. A special presence in the concert is Lorraine O’Reilly, singer and songwriter originally from Ireland, recognized for her warm and expressive voice. 

The shows in Bucharest and Timișoara will include both original pieces signed by the famous artist, as well as surprising reinterpretations of some classics – from Dire Straits and Johnny Cash to soul ballads and compositions full of sensitivity.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Russell Crowe's Indoor Garden Party on YouTube screen capture)

Normal
Events

Actor Russell Crowe to perform in Romania in May 2027

06 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

American actor Russell Crowe, known for his roles in Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind, is set to perform a series of concerts in Romania, in Bucharest and Timișoara, in May 2027. 

Crowe announced the schedule of the concerts through a video message posted on Facebook by ticket seller Eventim.

He will hold the concert Indoor Garden Party together with his band The Gentlemen Barbers and the Irish singer Lorraine O’Reilly, on May 26, 2027, in Parcul Rozelor in Timișoara and on May 28, 2027, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest.

The concerts mark the first live appearance of the artist in Romania. Although the public knows him primarily as an actor, Russell Crowe is also a musician, composer, and performer. Before his success in Hollywood, Crowe sang under the name “Russ Le Roq” and was a founding member of the bands Roman Antix and 30 Odd Foot of Grunts, with which he released several albums and performed on important stages in Australia, the US, and Europe.

“His current project, Indoor Garden Party, is an eclectic musical experience, born from the desire to bring together artists, friends, and stories in a warm atmosphere, full of emotion and energy. His music combines influences of rock, folk, blues, country, and cinematic ballads, creating an intense, unpredictable, and memorable evening,” said the organizers in a press release.

The band The Gentlemen Barbers, with which Crowe has collaborated for over two decades, is made up of elite instrumentalists, bringing depth and color to every concert. Together, they held successful tours in Europe, Australia, and America in 2024–2025, with sold-out halls.

Each Indoor Garden Party show is unique. Russell Crowe and The Gentlemen Barbers transform the stage into a space of creative freedom, where music, dialogue, and emotion intertwine naturally. A special presence in the concert is Lorraine O’Reilly, singer and songwriter originally from Ireland, recognized for her warm and expressive voice. 

The shows in Bucharest and Timișoara will include both original pieces signed by the famous artist, as well as surprising reinterpretations of some classics – from Dire Straits and Johnny Cash to soul ballads and compositions full of sensitivity.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Russell Crowe's Indoor Garden Party on YouTube screen capture)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 March 2026
M&A
Enterprise Investors to invest EUR 20 million in Romanian fitness chain 18GYM
06 March 2026
Energy
Romania approves mechanism aimed at keeping natural gas price low
05 March 2026
Macro
PwC survey: Optimism of Romanian executives at 5-year low
05 March 2026
Business
Brand Finance Banking 500: Brand value of Romania’s Banca Transilvania’s tops USD 1 billion
04 March 2026
Defense
Romania's foreign minister urges Middle East ceasefire as thousands seek repatriation
04 March 2026
Defense
Qognifly launches Romania-developed counter-drone system, plans Bucharest factory
04 March 2026
People
Romanian prosecutor leading EPPO receives Robert Blum Prize for Democracy, donates sum to Ukraine
04 March 2026
Tech
Romania’s Government Private Cloud enters operational stage with 4 data centers