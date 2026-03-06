American actor Russell Crowe, known for his roles in Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind, is set to perform a series of concerts in Romania, in Bucharest and Timișoara, in May 2027.

Crowe announced the schedule of the concerts through a video message posted on Facebook by ticket seller Eventim.

He will hold the concert Indoor Garden Party together with his band The Gentlemen Barbers and the Irish singer Lorraine O’Reilly, on May 26, 2027, in Parcul Rozelor in Timișoara and on May 28, 2027, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest.

The concerts mark the first live appearance of the artist in Romania. Although the public knows him primarily as an actor, Russell Crowe is also a musician, composer, and performer. Before his success in Hollywood, Crowe sang under the name “Russ Le Roq” and was a founding member of the bands Roman Antix and 30 Odd Foot of Grunts, with which he released several albums and performed on important stages in Australia, the US, and Europe.

“His current project, Indoor Garden Party, is an eclectic musical experience, born from the desire to bring together artists, friends, and stories in a warm atmosphere, full of emotion and energy. His music combines influences of rock, folk, blues, country, and cinematic ballads, creating an intense, unpredictable, and memorable evening,” said the organizers in a press release.

The band The Gentlemen Barbers, with which Crowe has collaborated for over two decades, is made up of elite instrumentalists, bringing depth and color to every concert. Together, they held successful tours in Europe, Australia, and America in 2024–2025, with sold-out halls.

Each Indoor Garden Party show is unique. Russell Crowe and The Gentlemen Barbers transform the stage into a space of creative freedom, where music, dialogue, and emotion intertwine naturally. A special presence in the concert is Lorraine O’Reilly, singer and songwriter originally from Ireland, recognized for her warm and expressive voice.

The shows in Bucharest and Timișoara will include both original pieces signed by the famous artist, as well as surprising reinterpretations of some classics – from Dire Straits and Johnny Cash to soul ballads and compositions full of sensitivity.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Russell Crowe's Indoor Garden Party on YouTube screen capture)