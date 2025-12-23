Iași-based association announces pre-feasibility study for first monorail project in Romania

The city of Iași could become the first locality in Romania with a suspended train, according to a project promoted by a local NGO and currently in the pre-feasibility stage.

Consultations regarding the launch of the pre-feasibility study for the Iași monorail project began in November with representatives of the Local and County Councils. The HaiCaSePoate Association, which promoted the project, noted that this modern urban mobility project must be supported by the entire local political class in a common partnership.

According to the organization, the discussions among the local and county councilors focused on real solutions for traffic decongestion, complementarity with existing infrastructure projects, and a possible common commitment for a feasible and European-fundable project.

On December 22, one of the founders of the association, Catalin Urtoi, said a local businessman was willing to sponsor the pre-feasibility project and donate it to the local authorities. However, no official announcement was made by the latter, and the project may still be scrapped.

The planned route for the envisioned monorail is reportedly Industrial Park – Cerna Bridge – Bahlui Embankment – Cantemir – Podu Roș – Tudor Vladimirescu – Central Railway Station – Nicolina – Bucium – Granit – Păcurari – Airport, according to Profit.ro, and the project may be completed by 2035.

The most important cultural and university center in the Moldova region, the city of Iași has developed in recent years, while the county has reached nearly one million inhabitants. About half of the county’s residents can be found within the Iași metropolitan area.

