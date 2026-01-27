Hungarian loyalty app Diverzum enters Romania

Diverzum, a major discount and loyalty platform for students in Central and Eastern Europe, has officially entered the Romanian market.

The app is especially popular among younger users, who strongly identify with brands, according to the founders. The expansion is part of a regional growth plan laid out by the company.

Preparation for the Romanian market entry began in June 2025, with a soft launch for students and potential partners in early September. Since then, the platform has already gained more than 32.000 registered users and secured more than 20 offers from brands.

For the launch, Diverzum partnered with several internationally recognized brands known for their commitment to younger audiences, including Wolt, Uber, FlixBus, Myprotein, Fashion Days, and many others.

“We are thrilled to launch Diverzum in Romania and to build stronger connections between Romanian students and their favorite brands,” said co-founders Fanni Gyarmati and Miki László.

“We expect fast growth in Romania, supported by four years of experience and a strong, highly skilled team,” added Miki László. In this respect, the company has recruited Teodor Mihalache as partnerships manager to support brands in Romania with relevant opportunities to connect with students.

The Romanian team is further strengthened by Ioana Ciocîrlan, Marketing Manager for Diverzum Romania, who is responsible for driving local marketing efforts and building strong engagement with students.

“Our goal also in Romania is to encourage a cultural shift, one where students receive more attention from both companies and society,” said the co-founders. To support this objective, Diverzum is conducting in Romania a comprehensive student market study titled Gen Z Report, which offers valuable insights into Romanian students’ values and purchasing habits. The report combines global trends with local relevance, specifically for the Romanian market.

Diverzum has evolved from a totally free student discount app into a major player in customer loyalty in Hungary. Since its launch four years ago, Diverzum has become Hungary’s largest Gen Z loyalty platform, with over 240,000 active users aged primarily 16–25. In 2025, users spent approximately EUR 25 million through the platform, generating 250.000 monthly transactions. To date, students have saved more than EUR 8.5 million using Diverzum.

(Photo source: press release)