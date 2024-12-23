How to Live in Romania: Citizenship, Visas, and Residency Explained

Expert Corner

Romania is quickly becoming one of Europe’s most desirable destinations for expats, thanks to its affordability, vibrant culture, and strategic location in the heart of Europe. Whether you’re considering citizenship, a nomad visa, or residency, each pathway offers unique benefits tailored to different lifestyles and goals. In this article, we’ll explore these options in depth and help you decide which is the best fit for your European dream.

Pathway 1: Romanian Citizenship

The Ultimate Goal: Full EU Benefits

Romanian citizenship is the golden ticket, providing full EU rights such as freedom to live, work, and travel across Europe. It also offers visa-free access to over 176 countries, including the Schengen Area. If you’re looking for security, mobility, and long-term stability, Romanian citizenship is the ideal destination.

How to Gain Romanian Citizenship

1. By Descent

If you have Romanian ancestry, you may qualify for citizenship through heritage. This is often the fastest route for those whose ancestors never renounced their citizenship.

• Short Process: 6–9 months for descendants of citizens who retained their Romanian citizenship.

• Long Process: 2–3 years for descendants whose ancestors renounced their Romanian citizenship.

2. By Residency

Non-EU nationals can apply for citizenship after 8 years of lawful residency. The timeline shortens to 5 years if you’re married to a Romanian citizen or make significant investments (over €1,000,000).

How Door to Romania Simplifies the Process

Navigating the citizenship process can be daunting. Door to Romania, specializes in helping clients obtain the correct documents, even from one of Romania’s 42 National archives or local records of each village and city, to ensure their applications are watertight.

Additionally, they are among the few agencies that can expedite your application by representing you in court, cutting up to 1 year off the process. Whether you’re starting from scratch or already have some documents, they're here to guide you every step of the way.

Pathway 2: Romanian Nomad Visa

The Goal: Flexibility and Freedom

Romania’s digital nomad visa is designed for remote workers who want to live in Europe while working for international clients or employers. It’s an excellent option for freelancers, digital professionals, and entrepreneurs who prioritize flexibility.

Eligibility Criteria

• A monthly income of at least €3,700 (3.7x Romania’s median salary).

• Proof of remote work (employment or business ownership).

• Health insurance and proof of accommodation.

Why Choose the Nomad Visa?

• Schengen Access: Enjoy visa-free travel across 29 countries.

• Low Living Costs: Stretch your income further while living in one of Europe’s most affordable countries.

• Vibrant Lifestyle: Work remotely while exploring Romania’s rich culture, stunning landscapes, and dynamic cities.

At Door to Romania, we assist with the visa application, ensuring you meet all the requirements and can enjoy your new life stress-free.

Pathway 3: Business Residency

The Goal: A Gateway to Citizenship and Land Ownership

Romania’s business residency program is one of the most accessible paths to residency. By opening a company, you can gain residency without the stringent requirements seen in other countries. This pathway is particularly advantageous for Americans, Canadians, Swiss, and Japanese nationals, who face no requirements to maintain their residency.

Key Benefits

• Tax Advantages:

1% corporate tax on revenues under €60,000.

on revenues under €60,000. 3% corporate tax for revenues up to €500,000.

• Land Ownership: Unlike other non-citizens, business owners can purchase land in Romania through their company.

• Annual Renewals: Residency permits are renewable yearly for 5 years, after which you can apply for long-term residency then citizenship.

Whether you’re a retiree looking for an affordable home, an investor eyeing EU markets, or an entrepreneur seeking low taxes, business residency is a versatile option.

Additional Ways to Live in Romania

If citizenship, a nomad visa, or business residency isn’t an immediate fit, there are still other pathways:

• Family Reunification: Spouses or family members of Romanian residents or citizens can apply for residency.

• Employment Visa: Securing a job with a Romanian company is another straightforward way to gain residency, with citizenship possible after 8 years.



Why Romania?

Affordable Quality of Life

Romania offers a cost of living that is among the lowest in Europe, without compromising on modern amenities. For instance:

Renting a one-bedroom apartment costs €400–€500/month in central areas.

in central areas. Dining out averages just €10–€15 per meal .

. Utilities and internet are incredibly affordable, adding up to less than €100/month in many cases.

Strategic European Access

As an EU member, Romania provides seamless travel and business opportunities across Europe. Whether it’s a weekend getaway in Italy or a business meeting in Germany, Romania is the perfect base.

Rich Culture and Natural Beauty

From the historic streets of Bucharest to the breathtaking landscapes of Transylvania, Romania offers something for everyone. Its welcoming people and diverse expat communities make integration easy and enjoyable.

Why Choose Door to Romania?

Relocating to a new country can be overwhelming, but with Door to Romania, you’ll never feel alone.

• Comprehensive Support: We handle everything—from securing documents to setting up businesses and applying for visas or residency permits.

• Community Connections: Join a growing network of expats and locals. We organize meetups, offer cultural insights, and even assist with bringing pets to Romania.

• Expert Legal Assistance: Our collaboration with top law firms allows us to navigate complex processes and even represent clients in court to expedite applications.

• Beyond Paperwork: We don’t stop at documentation. Need help finding a home, setting up utilities, or learning Romanian? We’ve got you covered, we have built a large network of trusted professionals that we share with our clients.

Our mission is simple: to make your transition to Romania as smooth and enjoyable as possible. With our expertise and community-focused approach, we’re not just a service provider—we’re your partner in building a life in Romania.



Start Your Romanian Adventure Today

Whether you’re dreaming of citizenship, a vibrant digital nomad lifestyle, or starting your business in Europe, Romania offers endless opportunities.

📧 Email us at: office@doortoromania.com

🌐 Visit our website: Door to Romania

📱 Follow Us on Facebook: Door to Romania on Facebook

Your journey to Romania begins here—let us help you open the door.

Why Romania is the Next Big Hub for U.S. Retirees in Europe

Romania, the New ‘Physical Paradise’ in Europe for Entrepreneurs and Retirees Alike

Citizenship Through Heritage: Unlocking Romanian Roots and European Opportunities

Business Residency, your shortcut to living in Romania

---

*This is partner content provided by Door to Romania.