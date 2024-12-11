Business Residency, your shortcut to living in Romania

Expert Corner

Imagine living in Europe with visa-free travel across 29 Schengen countries, low living costs, and access to some of the best tax policies in the EU—all without the typical bureaucratic hurdles. Sounds too good to be true? It’s not. Romania’s business residency program is the ultimate “cheat code” for expats looking to make Europe their home, and it’s simpler than you might think.

While business residency is open to everyone, nationals from the United States, Canada, Switzerland, and Japan have the added advantage of no requirements. This makes it one of the easiest ways to establish residency in Europe. Let’s explore why this pathway is gaining popularity and how it can work for you.

What is Business Residency in Romania?

Business residency allows foreign nationals to obtain residency by setting up a business in Romania. This pathway is ideal for entrepreneurs, digital nomads, retirees, and investors who want a base in Europe or are considering long-term citizenship. Unlike other residency programs, the Romanian business residency is straightforward, cost-effective, and highly flexible.

For U.S., Canadian, Swiss, and Japanese nationals, there are no minimum revenue requirements, meaning the business you open doesn’t need to generate profits to maintain your residency. For other nationalities, minimal profit or revenue criteria may apply. Whether your business is a passion project, an investment vehicle, or simply a means to residency, this program provides an unmatched gateway to Europe.

Who Can Benefit from Business Residency?

Retirees and Families

Romania is a haven for retirees and families seeking a high-quality, affordable lifestyle. Retirees can enjoy tax-free pensions, world-class healthcare, and scenic beauty, all while stretching their retirement funds further. Families benefit from a peaceful, secure environment, excellent education options, and vibrant cultural experiences. Imagine raising your children in a country where tradition meets modernity, offering the best of both worlds.

Entrepreneurs and Investors

For entrepreneurs, Romania’s ultra-low business taxes—1% on revenue under €60,000 and 3% for revenue under €500,000—make it one of the most attractive places to start or expand a business in Europe. Investors looking to buy property also find Romania appealing, as business residency allows you to purchase land, a privilege not available to non-residents. This makes Romania an ideal destination for those looking to build a legacy or establish a strategic EU base.

Digital Nomads and Travelers

With one of the lowest costs of living in Europe, Romania is perfect for remote workers. Its vibrant cities, reliable infrastructure, and easy access to the Schengen Zone make it an ideal home base for digital nomads. Whether you’re earning a steady income from abroad or running your own business, Romania offers an affordable yet exciting lifestyle.

Global Citizens

If you’re planning for long-term EU citizenship, Romanian residency is your first step. After five years of annual residency renewal, you can apply for long-term residency, paving the way to full citizenship in just eight years. This offers access to all the rights and privileges of an EU citizen, from work and travel freedom to investment opportunities.

Why Romania?

Romania’s appeal lies in its perfect blend of affordability, cultural richness, and strategic location. Nestled between the Carpathian Mountains and the Black Sea, Romania offers a lifestyle that combines modern convenience with historical charm.

Schengen Zone access is one of the program’s most significant perks. As a Romanian resident, you can travel freely across 29 European countries without border checks. Whether it’s a business trip to Germany or a weekend getaway in Italy, Romania provides a cozy, cost-effective base for exploring Europe.

The country’s low taxes and affordable living costs are another draw. Imagine paying just €400-500 for a city-center apartment, €2-3 for a coffee at a charming café, and enjoying world-class dining at a fraction of Western European prices. Romania also offers excellent healthcare, quality education, and a vibrant cultural scene, making it a top choice for expats.

How Does It Work?

The business residency process typically takes 3-5 months and involves several straightforward steps:

Company Incorporation: Register your Romanian company in as little as 3-5 days. Residency Permit Application: Use your business to apply for a residency permit, valid for one year and renewable annually for five years. Long-Term Residency and Citizenship: After five years of renewing your residency permit, you can apply for long-term residency. Citizenship is the next step and can be obtained in eight years (or sooner under specific conditions). Additional Requirements: The process includes setting up a virtual office, undergoing a medical examination, and securing private health insurance for the first year.

Why Work With Door to Romania?

At Door to Romania, we’re more than just a service provider; we’re your partners in this journey. From the moment you decide to explore Romania as your new home, we’re here to guide you through every step. Our services include:

End-to-End Support: From business incorporation to residency applications, we handle all the paperwork and logistics.

From business incorporation to residency applications, we handle all the paperwork and logistics. Community Integration: We help you find the perfect home, connect with local communities, and even assist in bringing your pets along.

We help you find the perfect home, connect with local communities, and even assist in bringing your pets along. Personalized Solutions: Whether you’re a retiree, entrepreneur, or digital nomad, our tailored services ensure your transition to Romania is smooth and hassle-free.

Whether you’re a retiree, entrepreneur, or digital nomad, our tailored services ensure your transition to Romania is smooth and hassle-free. Ongoing Assistance: Our support doesn’t end once your residency is approved. We’re here to help with renewals, real estate, and any challenges you may face.

Many of our clients have found not just a new home but a new community through our services. We’re proud to be part of their stories and to help them embrace everything Romania has to offer.

Start Your Journey Today

Romania is more than a destination; it’s an opportunity to live, work, and thrive in the heart of Europe. Whether you’re looking for a peaceful retirement, a vibrant base for business, or a stepping stone to EU citizenship, the Romanian business residency program is your gateway to a brighter future.

Contact us today to schedule a free discovery call. Our team is ready to answer your questions, explain the process in detail, and help you take the first step toward your new life in Romania.

Your journey starts here. Let us help you open the door.

