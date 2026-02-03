Housing prices in Romania indicate long-term growth trend, report says

Romania’s real estate market recorded a quarterly increase of 2.3% in the last quarter, marking a notable acceleration compared to the 0.4% growth registered in the previous quarter. The market recorded an average quarterly growth rate of 1.6% over the past year, highlighting the consistency and long-term strength of Romania’s residential sector, according to realty agency eXp Romania.

The eXp research focused on the average quarterly rate of housing price growth recorded over the past year on the national housing market, alongside more recent quarterly developments, in order to assess both short-term dynamics and long-term market performance. The assessment showed that the acceleration in growth recorded in the last quarter contributed to strengthening an already positive annual trend.

Beyond the national price increase, certified by Eurostat, further analysis of average values by city shows clearly higher prices in Romania’s most attractive urban areas.

Cluj-Napoca has the highest average prices nationally, at EUR 2,182 per square meter, with premium neighborhoods reaching EUR 3,750 per square meter, representing a 52.9% premium compared to the city average.

Bucharest also shows a clear price hierarchy, with average values of EUR 1,862 per square meter, rising to EUR 2,250 per square meter in luxury districts.

Similar premiums, though smaller, are also evident in other major cities such as Iași, Constanța, Brașov, and Timișoara, highlighting the strength of demand in established, high-quality urban locations.

“The average quarterly growth rate of 1.6% over the past year shows that recent market improvements are not a short-lived spike, but part of a broader pattern of steady price appreciation. The clear premiums seen in top districts in cities such as Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest further underline where demand remains strongest and why Romania continues to offer a compelling mix of stability and opportunity for both homeowners and long-term investors,” said Andrei Marinescu, director of eXp Romania.

