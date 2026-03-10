DIY chain Hornbach Romania completes EUR 4 mln investment in Sibiu store

Hornbach Romania, one of the main local retailers of construction and gardening materials, announced the completion of an EUR 4 million investment into its Sibiu store. The works were aimed both at improving the building’s energy efficiency and significantly expanding the garden department.

The store now has a section dedicated to the garden spanning roughly 5,000 sqm, double than before. Roughly 1,315 sqm is in the outdoor area, while 800 sqm is indoors.

At the same time, the purchasing flow has been optimized through an additional checkout in the outdoor garden area.

With the reconfiguration of the garden department, the assortment has been significantly expanded. In the plant area, the offering now reaches approximately 3,000 products. There is also a dedicated pet shop area.

At the same time, new products have been introduced, such as aluminum fences for modern outdoor designs, as well as new brands of lawnmower robots, including Mammotion, Dreame, Mova, and Ecovacs. Additionally, the assortment of pots, substrates, fertilizers, and pest control products has been expanded.

The investment also comes in the context of steadily increasing interest in garden design in recent years, including in the Transylvania region, where customers are investing more and more in their own spaces. Currently, the most sought-after products in this category are plants, fences, garden furniture, and maintenance equipment such as lawn mowers, robotic mowers, or trimmers, the company said.

For the spring 2026 season, the chain store noted interest in automated solutions, such as smart irrigation systems or energy-efficient equipment, a focus on durable products and long-term designs, and the development of urban garden concepts adapted to smaller spaces.

(Photo source: the company)