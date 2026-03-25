Construction materials brand Holcim Romania signs financing for carbon capture technology for cement production

Holcim Romania, a company that produces construction material, signed a financing agreement with the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (or CINEA) for the Carbon Hub CPT01 project, a carbon capture and storage initiative.

The project, developed in partnership with Belgian mining company Carmeuse, is an important step in the decarbonization of energy-intensive industries and in transforming the construction sector in Eastern Europe. At the center of the initiative is an innovative carbon capture system designed to process flue gases generated by two industrial emitters located in the Câmpulung industrial area.

The technology used allows the producer to capture CO2 emissions generated both in the cement and lime production processes. It will also enable the permanent geological storage of emissions, according to the company.

Carbon Hub CPT01 is designed to become the first large-scale onshore carbon capture and storage project in Eastern Europe, positioning Romania at the forefront of climate innovation and industrial decarbonization in the region. The project benefits from the first financing granted through the European Union’s Innovation Fund, one of the largest programs dedicated to the implementation of innovative low-carbon technologies.

Once operational, the project will enable the production of approximately 2 million tons of near-zero-emission cement annually, marking a major milestone in Holcim’s journey toward net-zero emission construction materials and supporting the company’s NextGen Growth 2030 strategy.

Carmeuse also estimates that it will produce approximately two hundred thousand tons of near-zero-emission lime annually.

“The signing of this financing agreement with CINEA marks a defining moment for our Carbon Hub CPT01 project and for the decarbonization of the construction sector in Eastern Europe. Through this initiative, we aim to demonstrate that large-scale carbon capture can accelerate the transition to near-zero-emission cement, while also supporting Romania’s role in Europe’s climate and industrial transformation,” said Bogdan Dobre, CEO of Holcim Romania.

The Carbon Hub CPT01 project contributes to the implementation of key European policy frameworks, including the European Clean Industrial Deal, the Net-Zero Industry Act, and the EU Strategy for Industrial Carbon Management, accelerating the deployment of carbon capture technologies and supporting the transition to a climate-neutral economy.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)