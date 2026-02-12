Romanian Hidroelectrica’s output shrinks by another 15% in 2025, well below multi-annual average

The net electricity production of Romania’s state-controlled Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) fell by 15% in 2025 to 11,847 GWh, compared to 13,864 GWh in the previous year, the company announced on February 11. Net hydro production also decreased by 15% to 11,585 GWh, while energy from wind sources fell by 9% to 262 GWh.

Hidroelectrica’s energy production had previously plunged by 21% y/y, from 2023 when the company boasted a record output of 17,639 GWh (+30% y/y).

To offset the lower internal output and supply its customers, the volume of electricity purchases increased by 175%, reaching 2,209 GWh in 2025, compared to 802 GWh in 2024.

The total amount of energy sold decreased by 4%, to 14,056 GWh, amid a 22% decrease in wholesale sales, to 6,347 GWh. In parallel, supply sales to customers increased by 30%, reaching 7,244 GWh.

To diversify its activity and capitalise on the rising demand for balancing services, Hidroelectrica aims at developing power storage capacities by completing pumped power plant projects – existing projects and new ones.

Recently, the company approved the steps for the association to develop a 300 MW pumped storage hydroelectric power plant, a project to be built by Hidro Blue Energy SRL.

Previously, the shareholders of the green electricity producer gave the green light to the association with the French group EDF Power Solutions International for the development of the Tarniţa-Lăpuşteşti project, by establishing a joint company with equal participation, 50%-50%.

(Photo source: Facebook/Hidroelectrica)