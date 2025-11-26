Business

Henkel inaugurates new headquarters in Bucharest

26 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German company Henkel, with over 500 employees in Romania, has opened a new headquarters in Bucharest, marking a fresh chapter in its three-decade presence in the local market. The space blends Henkel’s “Smart Work” concept with Romanian cultural design elements inspired by Constantin Brâncuși and traditional motifs, while a dedicated quiet zone pays tribute to national innovators such as Henri Coandă and Ana Aslan.

The inauguration brought to Bucharest two senior European executives, namely Birgit Rechberger-Krammer, Vice President of Henkel Consumer Brands Europe, and Piotr Ciborowski, Vice President of Henkel Adhesive Technologies Europe, who joined local leaders Andrei Dumitrescu and Andrey Yekimov for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Equilibrium 2 office building in Floreasca.

The company highlighted Romania’s strategic importance for both its divisions. 

Adhesive Technologies considers the country a key regional market, reinforced by more than EUR 50 million invested in three local production units in Pantelimon, Câmpia Turzii, and Roznov. 

Meanwhile, Consumer Brands regards Romania as its second-largest market in Central and Eastern Europe and aims to strengthen its position through sustained brand investment and innovations focused on performance and sustainability. 

Henkel currently employs around 500 people in Romania and manages more than 30 brands across its two business divisions.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Read next
Normal
Business

Henkel inaugurates new headquarters in Bucharest

26 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German company Henkel, with over 500 employees in Romania, has opened a new headquarters in Bucharest, marking a fresh chapter in its three-decade presence in the local market. The space blends Henkel’s “Smart Work” concept with Romanian cultural design elements inspired by Constantin Brâncuși and traditional motifs, while a dedicated quiet zone pays tribute to national innovators such as Henri Coandă and Ana Aslan.

The inauguration brought to Bucharest two senior European executives, namely Birgit Rechberger-Krammer, Vice President of Henkel Consumer Brands Europe, and Piotr Ciborowski, Vice President of Henkel Adhesive Technologies Europe, who joined local leaders Andrei Dumitrescu and Andrey Yekimov for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Equilibrium 2 office building in Floreasca.

The company highlighted Romania’s strategic importance for both its divisions. 

Adhesive Technologies considers the country a key regional market, reinforced by more than EUR 50 million invested in three local production units in Pantelimon, Câmpia Turzii, and Roznov. 

Meanwhile, Consumer Brands regards Romania as its second-largest market in Central and Eastern Europe and aims to strengthen its position through sustained brand investment and innovations focused on performance and sustainability. 

Henkel currently employs around 500 people in Romania and manages more than 30 brands across its two business divisions.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 November 2025
Society
Report: Most non-EU immigrants in Romania come from Nepal, Sri Lanka
26 November 2025
Business
Romanian prosecutors conduct searches in case concerning bankruptcy of insurer Euroins
26 November 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Shares of cold cuts company Cris-Tim listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange after successful IPO
26 November 2025
Defense
Romania acquires Israeli surveillance drones in USD 400 mln deal
26 November 2025
Energy
Romanian minister says three in race for Lukoil's refinery, state takeover not excluded yet
26 November 2025
Macro
EC certifies Romania as fiscally compliant, despite prolonged uncertainty
26 November 2025
Events
Untold Universe’s West Side Christmas Market opens in Bucharest this week
26 November 2025
Transport
Swiss-American company co-founded by Romanian breaks hyperloop speed record during landmark test in the US