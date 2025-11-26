Henkel inaugurates new headquarters in Bucharest

German company Henkel, with over 500 employees in Romania, has opened a new headquarters in Bucharest, marking a fresh chapter in its three-decade presence in the local market. The space blends Henkel’s “Smart Work” concept with Romanian cultural design elements inspired by Constantin Brâncuși and traditional motifs, while a dedicated quiet zone pays tribute to national innovators such as Henri Coandă and Ana Aslan.

The inauguration brought to Bucharest two senior European executives, namely Birgit Rechberger-Krammer, Vice President of Henkel Consumer Brands Europe, and Piotr Ciborowski, Vice President of Henkel Adhesive Technologies Europe, who joined local leaders Andrei Dumitrescu and Andrey Yekimov for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Equilibrium 2 office building in Floreasca.

The company highlighted Romania’s strategic importance for both its divisions.

Adhesive Technologies considers the country a key regional market, reinforced by more than EUR 50 million invested in three local production units in Pantelimon, Câmpia Turzii, and Roznov.

Meanwhile, Consumer Brands regards Romania as its second-largest market in Central and Eastern Europe and aims to strengthen its position through sustained brand investment and innovations focused on performance and sustainability.

Henkel currently employs around 500 people in Romania and manages more than 30 brands across its two business divisions.

