Xiaomi opens first physical store in Romania, plans further expansion in 2026

Chinese electronic giant Xiaomi has opened its first physical store in Romania as part of a broader strategy to strengthen its presence on the local market, with additional retail expansion planned for 2026. The new Xiaomi Store, located in Bucharest’s ParkLake Shopping Center, is the company’s first directly operated retail space in the country and showcases nearly 40 product categories.

The Bucharest store offers the full spectrum of Xiaomi’s ecosystem, including smartphones, tablets, wearables, televisions, AIoT home devices, electric scooters, and other mobility solutions.

Customers can explore flagship smartphone models plus robot vacuums, air purifiers, smart home accessories, and monitors, with assistance provided by a team of six consultants.

“Opening our first own store in Romania marks an important moment in Xiaomi’s evolution on the local market. […] Romania is one of the most dynamic markets in Central and Eastern Europe, and our investment in physical retail reflects our long-term commitment to this region and to the Xiaomi community,” said Linshan Zheng, Country Manager, Xiaomi Romania.

Xiaomi currently ranks second in the Romanian smartphone market, holding an 18% share in the third quarter of 2025, according to data from Canalys and Omdia quoted by the company.

The new store in the ParkLake mall is part of Xiaomi’s global retail expansion plan. The company said it is already assessing opportunities for additional locations in Romania and is considering opening new physical stores in 2026, depending on market conditions and consumer demand.

The company also plans to broaden its product offering next year by introducing large home appliances such as washer-dryers, refrigerators, and air conditioners, further expanding its footprint on the Romanian market.

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and has been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since July 9, 2018 (1810.HK).

Xiaomi is one of the world’s leading smartphone companies. Its products are available in more than 100 countries and regions worldwide.

(Photo source: press release)