Events

Hello Doggie Festival returns to Bucharest park in June

07 April 2026

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Hello Doggie Festival, billed as Romania’s largest event for dog lovers and owners, will return on June 6-7 with an expanded edition in Bucharest’s Titan Park. Organizers say this year’s event will be bigger and more diverse, introducing new attractions, including a dedicated space for cats.

The festival will take place on the Dog Island (Insula Câinilor) in Titan Park and will be open to the public free of charge.

The first edition, held in June 2025, attracted around 3,000 participants and more than 10 partner organizations. It also supported animal welfare efforts, with 300 kilograms of food donated to shelters and 13 dogs adopted during the event.

This year’s program includes adoption fairs, dog training demonstrations, educational workshops on pet care and behavior, and interactive activities such as agility courses and games. Plus, the new “Cats Corner” will feature products and adoption opportunities for cats.

Visitors can also expect children’s workshops, live entertainment, competitions, relaxation areas, and food trucks.

“Hello Doggie Festival started from a simple belief: dogs are family members. […] This edition brings an entire weekend of activities, a larger exhibition area, and many surprises for participants,” said Cosmin Cengher, co-founder and CEO of the event.

Further details can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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Positive Romania
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Events

Hello Doggie Festival returns to Bucharest park in June

07 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hello Doggie Festival, billed as Romania’s largest event for dog lovers and owners, will return on June 6-7 with an expanded edition in Bucharest’s Titan Park. Organizers say this year’s event will be bigger and more diverse, introducing new attractions, including a dedicated space for cats.

The festival will take place on the Dog Island (Insula Câinilor) in Titan Park and will be open to the public free of charge.

The first edition, held in June 2025, attracted around 3,000 participants and more than 10 partner organizations. It also supported animal welfare efforts, with 300 kilograms of food donated to shelters and 13 dogs adopted during the event.

This year’s program includes adoption fairs, dog training demonstrations, educational workshops on pet care and behavior, and interactive activities such as agility courses and games. Plus, the new “Cats Corner” will feature products and adoption opportunities for cats.

Visitors can also expect children’s workshops, live entertainment, competitions, relaxation areas, and food trucks.

“Hello Doggie Festival started from a simple belief: dogs are family members. […] This edition brings an entire weekend of activities, a larger exhibition area, and many surprises for participants,” said Cosmin Cengher, co-founder and CEO of the event.

Further details can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

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