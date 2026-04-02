Environment

Romania’s Environment Ministry adopts abused cat to promote responsible pet adoption

02 April 2026

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The Romanian Ministry of Environment has adopted a rescued cat in a move aimed at promoting responsible pet adoption and animal welfare. The institution hopes to set an example and encourage greater public involvement in protecting animals.

The cat, now named Leia, was previously known as Luna and was found in critical condition after suffering severe abuse that caused neurological injuries. She was rescued and rehabilitated by the Asociația Sache Vet, becoming a symbol of resilience.

“This gesture is about responsibility and the power of example. Leia comes with a difficult story, but also with an extraordinary strength to move forward. Through this adoption, we show that change is possible when someone chooses to get involved,” said minister Diana Buzoinau.

“We hope this example will reach as far as possible and encourage responsible adoption, because every animal deserves a real chance at a normal life,” she added.

Leia’s story has also been used in educational initiatives in Bucharest, reaching hundreds of students and inspiring projects that promote empathy and responsibility toward animals, the ministry said.

As part of the adoption, Leia will live at the ministry’s headquarters in a specially adapted environment, with care provided under strict standards covering safety, monitoring, and medical support, particularly given her special needs.

The initiative was carried out in partnership with Sache Vet, an organization involved in rescuing and rehabilitating animals subjected to severe abuse.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Mediului - România)

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Positive Romania
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Environment

Romania’s Environment Ministry adopts abused cat to promote responsible pet adoption

02 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Environment has adopted a rescued cat in a move aimed at promoting responsible pet adoption and animal welfare. The institution hopes to set an example and encourage greater public involvement in protecting animals.

The cat, now named Leia, was previously known as Luna and was found in critical condition after suffering severe abuse that caused neurological injuries. She was rescued and rehabilitated by the Asociația Sache Vet, becoming a symbol of resilience.

“This gesture is about responsibility and the power of example. Leia comes with a difficult story, but also with an extraordinary strength to move forward. Through this adoption, we show that change is possible when someone chooses to get involved,” said minister Diana Buzoinau.

“We hope this example will reach as far as possible and encourage responsible adoption, because every animal deserves a real chance at a normal life,” she added.

Leia’s story has also been used in educational initiatives in Bucharest, reaching hundreds of students and inspiring projects that promote empathy and responsibility toward animals, the ministry said.

As part of the adoption, Leia will live at the ministry’s headquarters in a specially adapted environment, with care provided under strict standards covering safety, monitoring, and medical support, particularly given her special needs.

The initiative was carried out in partnership with Sache Vet, an organization involved in rescuing and rehabilitating animals subjected to severe abuse.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Mediului - România)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

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