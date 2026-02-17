Heavy snowfall and blizzard forecast for southern and eastern Romania, including Bucharest

Starting Tuesday afternoon, February 17, Bucharest and 12 counties in the Muntenia and Moldova regions are under an Orange Code warning for heavy snowfall, strong wind intensifications, and severe blizzard, with the snow layer expected to reach up to 50 centimeters, the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) announced. Florinela Georgescu, forecasting director, told Digi24 this is “the most severe episode of blizzard and snowfall of this winter.”

Meteorologists announced three warnings in total: an Orange Code and two Yellow Codes.

The Orange Code, valid between February 17 (8 PM) and February 18 (12 AM), covers Bucharest and 12 counties in the Muntenia and Moldova regions. During this time, heavy snowfall, strong wind intensifications, and severe blizzards are expected. The snow layer will reach up to 50 centimeters.

“These regions will experience wind speeds of 60-85 km/h, which means that during the night, there will be a strong blizzard, including in the capital. Bucharest will be affected both by wind intensifications and by significant snowfall,” said the head of ANM, Florinela Georgescu, cited by Digi24.

“It is severe weather. It is probably the most severe episode of this winter that we will monitor closely,” she added.

In Giurgiu county, the Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) announced that schools will be closed on Wednesday, and classes will be held online, due to the heavy snowfall.

During the same period, south-eastern Oltenia, southern Transylvania, Muntenia, Dobrogea, and Moldova will experience significant precipitation, including rain, sleet, and snow, and will be under a Yellow Code warning. During the day, mixed precipitation will occur, while at night, snow will dominate. In Dobrogea, rain will gradually turn into sleet and snow.

Precipitation amounts are expected to reach 25–30 l/sqm on average, and locally over 40–45 l/sqm. Snow accumulation will average 10–30 centimeters, while in the south-eastern areas, ice may form locally. Winds will intensify with gusts of 50–70 km/h, accompanied by blizzard conditions and visibility reduced to below 100 meters.

In the Southern Carpathians, most of the Eastern Carpathians, and the Banat Mountains, another Yellow Code is also in effect from February 17 (10 PM) to February 18 (12 AM), for wind intensifications, blizzards, and snow cover. Wind gusts will reach 70–90 km/h, with blizzard conditions and visibility under 100 meters. Snowfall will lead to an average layer of 10–20 centimeters, equivalent to 15–25 l/m² of water.

Overall, the weather will improve slightly on Thursday and Friday, February 19-20. Over the weekend, another cold front will bring low temperatures across the country.

Authorities recommend avoiding non-essential travel to areas under weather warnings. If travel is absolutely necessary, citizens should check road conditions and ensure their vehicles are properly equipped for winter conditions. People are also advised to avoid standing or moving near trees, electricity poles and other objects that could be dislodged by strong winds.

In case of emergency, people should call 112 and follow official updates issued by the authorities.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ANM.ro)