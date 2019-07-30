Hungarian pianist Havasi to hold first open-air concert in Romania in August

Hungarian pianist and composer Havasi Balázs will hold his first open-air symphonic concert in the Romanian city of Oradea on August 21. The performance will take place in the city’s Unirii Square, according to local Agerpres.

“So far he has played only in halls. This is an information received from the famous pianist. It is a special occasion to see the most spectacular piano show in the world, for the first time outdoors, in the heart of Oradea, in a unique Art Nouveau setting in Romania,” said APTOR director Mihai Jurca.

The Havasi concert is scheduled for August 21, one day after the national holiday of Hungary. Thus, the event is dedicated to the Hungarian community in the city, but not only, Jurca also said. In the period following the event, the Days of Hungarian culture are organized in Oradea, from August 23 to 25.

Tickets for the Havasi concert in Oradea can be purchased online at Iabilet.ro or offline from Flanco stores and other stores in the Iabilet.ro network for prices starting RON 25.

